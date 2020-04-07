1460 E. Willow St. #103

Amenities

Convenient location condo in Signal Hill - A perfect nest to call home in the City of Signal Hill, above Long Beach. Recently upgraded with new HVAC. The comfortable spacious move-in ready 2 beds / 2 baths condo stretch near 1200sqft, larger than the most home in the area. The condo is located on the first floor with a nice patio. The condo is well maintained with one master bedroom with a walk-in closet and an additional full closet in the hallway. The room opens to sliding doors that lead to the patio. The second bedroom is as spacious as the master. The unit comes with extra-large rooms, this is not your average size. Washer & dryer hook ups conveniently located in the kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances and has a lot of cabinets for all your kitchenware, there is no shortage of space. The condo also comes with 2 assigned parking space conveniently located down the elevator with 5 guest parking. The complex's amenities include a clubhouse, community pool with relaxing jacuzzi and sauna, and also a bbq grill with a fun tennis court. Come check it out and make this your spot starting this spring. Got to www.hcmpm.com to schedule a viewing today.



(RLNE5618619)