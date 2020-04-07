All apartments in Signal Hill
Home
/
Signal Hill, CA
/
1460 E. Willow St. #103
1460 E. Willow St. #103

1460 East Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1460 East Willow Street, Signal Hill, CA 90755
Civic Center

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Convenient location condo in Signal Hill - A perfect nest to call home in the City of Signal Hill, above Long Beach. Recently upgraded with new HVAC. The comfortable spacious move-in ready 2 beds / 2 baths condo stretch near 1200sqft, larger than the most home in the area. The condo is located on the first floor with a nice patio. The condo is well maintained with one master bedroom with a walk-in closet and an additional full closet in the hallway. The room opens to sliding doors that lead to the patio. The second bedroom is as spacious as the master. The unit comes with extra-large rooms, this is not your average size. Washer & dryer hook ups conveniently located in the kitchen. The kitchen features new appliances and has a lot of cabinets for all your kitchenware, there is no shortage of space. The condo also comes with 2 assigned parking space conveniently located down the elevator with 5 guest parking. The complex's amenities include a clubhouse, community pool with relaxing jacuzzi and sauna, and also a bbq grill with a fun tennis court. Come check it out and make this your spot starting this spring. Got to www.hcmpm.com to schedule a viewing today.

(RLNE5618619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 E. Willow St. #103 have any available units?
1460 E. Willow St. #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Signal Hill, CA.
What amenities does 1460 E. Willow St. #103 have?
Some of 1460 E. Willow St. #103's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 E. Willow St. #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1460 E. Willow St. #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 E. Willow St. #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1460 E. Willow St. #103 is pet friendly.
Does 1460 E. Willow St. #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1460 E. Willow St. #103 offers parking.
Does 1460 E. Willow St. #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 E. Willow St. #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 E. Willow St. #103 have a pool?
Yes, 1460 E. Willow St. #103 has a pool.
Does 1460 E. Willow St. #103 have accessible units?
No, 1460 E. Willow St. #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 E. Willow St. #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 E. Willow St. #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 E. Willow St. #103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1460 E. Willow St. #103 has units with air conditioning.

