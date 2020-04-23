Amenities
1 Bed + 1 Bath Rear Cottage w/Central Air, Hardwood Floors & Fireplace - 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom House
Ground-level with no shared walls
Includes new kitchen, bathroom, and hardwood flooring
Kitchen with Stove/Oven & Refrigerator included
Quartz countertops
Fireplace
Central air conditioning and heat
Ceiling fan in the bedroom
Window blinds throughout
Private patio in the back
Laundry facility on site
Water & trash are included
One carport parking space
Walking distance to Kersting Court/downtown, coffee shops, salons, restaurants, grocery store, banks, fitness center, tennis courts, park and library. Farmers market every Wednesday. Wisteria Festival and Mount Wilson Trail race every spring. 4th of July parade. Several hiking trails. Walk or bike to the recreation center w/pool. Minutes to Old Town Pasadena, Huntington Library, JPL, Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, Norton Simon Museum. Easy access to 210 Freeway, Metro Rail.
Excellent credit required
Smoke-free Property
Sorry! No pets allowed
80 E Laurel Ave, # A, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Call Bill to schedule a showing: (626) 483-7294
One (1) year lease minimum with security deposit
