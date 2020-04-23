Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

1 Bed + 1 Bath Rear Cottage w/Central Air, Hardwood Floors & Fireplace - 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom House

Ground-level with no shared walls

Includes new kitchen, bathroom, and hardwood flooring

Kitchen with Stove/Oven & Refrigerator included

Quartz countertops

Fireplace

Central air conditioning and heat

Ceiling fan in the bedroom

Window blinds throughout

Private patio in the back

Laundry facility on site

Water & trash are included

One carport parking space



Walking distance to Kersting Court/downtown, coffee shops, salons, restaurants, grocery store, banks, fitness center, tennis courts, park and library. Farmers market every Wednesday. Wisteria Festival and Mount Wilson Trail race every spring. 4th of July parade. Several hiking trails. Walk or bike to the recreation center w/pool. Minutes to Old Town Pasadena, Huntington Library, JPL, Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, Norton Simon Museum. Easy access to 210 Freeway, Metro Rail.



Excellent credit required

Smoke-free Property

Sorry! No pets allowed



80 E Laurel Ave, # A, Sierra Madre, CA 91024

Call Bill to schedule a showing: (626) 483-7294

One (1) year lease minimum with security deposit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4324745)