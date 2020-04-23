All apartments in Sierra Madre
Find more places like 80 E Laurel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
80 E Laurel Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

80 E Laurel Ave

80 East Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

80 East Laurel Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
1 Bed + 1 Bath Rear Cottage w/Central Air, Hardwood Floors & Fireplace - 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom House
Ground-level with no shared walls
Includes new kitchen, bathroom, and hardwood flooring
Kitchen with Stove/Oven & Refrigerator included
Quartz countertops
Fireplace
Central air conditioning and heat
Ceiling fan in the bedroom
Window blinds throughout
Private patio in the back
Laundry facility on site
Water & trash are included
One carport parking space

Walking distance to Kersting Court/downtown, coffee shops, salons, restaurants, grocery store, banks, fitness center, tennis courts, park and library. Farmers market every Wednesday. Wisteria Festival and Mount Wilson Trail race every spring. 4th of July parade. Several hiking trails. Walk or bike to the recreation center w/pool. Minutes to Old Town Pasadena, Huntington Library, JPL, Cal Tech, Pasadena City College, Norton Simon Museum. Easy access to 210 Freeway, Metro Rail.

Excellent credit required
Smoke-free Property
Sorry! No pets allowed

80 E Laurel Ave, # A, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Call Bill to schedule a showing: (626) 483-7294
One (1) year lease minimum with security deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4324745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 E Laurel Ave have any available units?
80 E Laurel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 80 E Laurel Ave have?
Some of 80 E Laurel Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 E Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
80 E Laurel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 E Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 80 E Laurel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 80 E Laurel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 80 E Laurel Ave offers parking.
Does 80 E Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 E Laurel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 E Laurel Ave have a pool?
Yes, 80 E Laurel Ave has a pool.
Does 80 E Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 80 E Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 80 E Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 E Laurel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 E Laurel Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 E Laurel Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAArcadia, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CAAltadena, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CA
Duarte, CASan Gabriel, CABaldwin Park, CAEl Monte, CAAlhambra, CASouth Pasadena, CAAzusa, CAMonterey Park, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAMontebello, CAEast Los Angeles, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles