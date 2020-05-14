621 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Exclusively offered by Francis Recalde @ Deasy Penner Podley, this original one of a kind Sierra Madre home with million dollar city and mountain views, is ready for move-in. This hilltop beauty is set on a street to street lot with an expansive backyard. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, including a grand master bedroom with high beamed ceiling, and an open loft ideal for an office/study or for arts and crafts. A spacious Scandinavian inspired white and cobalt blue tiled kitchen comes withall appliances. Laundry is inside with a washer and dryer in place. The house has central air and heat, hardwood floors and carpeting, and custom stained glass windows throughout. For outdoors enjoyment, there is a private front patio, a landscaped backyard, and a gated driveway with parking for 2 or 3. Looking for a home with a granny flat for your in-laws, best friend, nanny or caregiver? This home has a separate, spacious and light-filled 1BR/1BA ADU that will be available for additional rent. Live the good life in this much sought after foothills community where one can feel so distant from the hustle and bustle of the big city, yet be minutes away to all the metropolitan conveniences neighboring Pasadena and Arcadia has to offer.