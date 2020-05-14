All apartments in Sierra Madre
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
621 Alta Vista Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

621 Alta Vista Drive

621 Alta Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

621 Alta Vista Drive, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Exclusively offered by Francis Recalde @ Deasy Penner Podley, this original one of a kind Sierra Madre home with million dollar city and mountain views, is ready for move-in. This hilltop beauty is set on a street to street lot with an expansive backyard. The home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, including a grand master bedroom with high beamed ceiling, and an open loft ideal for an office/study or for arts and crafts. A spacious Scandinavian inspired white and cobalt blue tiled kitchen comes withall appliances. Laundry is inside with a washer and dryer in place. The house has central air and heat, hardwood floors and carpeting, and custom stained glass windows throughout. For outdoors enjoyment, there is a private front patio, a landscaped backyard, and a gated driveway with parking for 2 or 3. Looking for a home with a granny flat for your in-laws, best friend, nanny or caregiver? This home has a separate, spacious and light-filled 1BR/1BA ADU that will be available for additional rent. Live the good life in this much sought after foothills community where one can feel so distant from the hustle and bustle of the big city, yet be minutes away to all the metropolitan conveniences neighboring Pasadena and Arcadia has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
621 Alta Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 621 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 621 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Alta Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Alta Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 621 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 Alta Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 621 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 621 Alta Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Alta Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Alta Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Alta Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 621 Alta Vista Drive has units with air conditioning.

