453 Manzanita Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated coffee bar air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Gorgeous Multi-level Executive Estate is waiting for you. The charm of the spacious Sierra Madre executive residence features generous living options throughout the entire property. This amazing home has been tastefully remodeled and upgraded for the discerning lease client.

This home surprises on every level! Upstairs Deluxe Master Suite includes fireplace,sitting area and coffee bar. Downstairs lower level is spacious and includes a secondary Master retreat with en suite.

Countless upgrades include new air conditioners, new water heater and beautiful new flooring. Freshly and tastefully painted inside and out. Detached 2 car garage has new roofing and comes with architectural plans for additional garage apartment conversion. Come and nestle into the Sierra Madre lifestyle you’ve dreamed of. This home offers a perfect fit for the discriminating professional looking for space, privacy, beauty and comfort.