Sierra Madre, CA
453 Manzanita Avenue
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:51 PM

453 Manzanita Avenue

453 Manzanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

453 Manzanita Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Gorgeous Multi-level Executive Estate is waiting for you. The charm of the spacious Sierra Madre executive residence features generous living options throughout the entire property. This amazing home has been tastefully remodeled and upgraded for the discerning lease client.
This home surprises on every level! Upstairs Deluxe Master Suite includes fireplace,sitting area and coffee bar. Downstairs lower level is spacious and includes a secondary Master retreat with en suite.
Countless upgrades include new air conditioners, new water heater and beautiful new flooring. Freshly and tastefully painted inside and out. Detached 2 car garage has new roofing and comes with architectural plans for additional garage apartment conversion. Come and nestle into the Sierra Madre lifestyle you’ve dreamed of. This home offers a perfect fit for the discriminating professional looking for space, privacy, beauty and comfort.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Manzanita Avenue have any available units?
453 Manzanita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 453 Manzanita Avenue have?
Some of 453 Manzanita Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Manzanita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
453 Manzanita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Manzanita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 453 Manzanita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 453 Manzanita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 453 Manzanita Avenue offers parking.
Does 453 Manzanita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 453 Manzanita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Manzanita Avenue have a pool?
No, 453 Manzanita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 453 Manzanita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 453 Manzanita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Manzanita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Manzanita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Manzanita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 453 Manzanita Avenue has units with air conditioning.
