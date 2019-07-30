410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard

Amenities

Come home to this beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two story Condo located in Sierra Madre, a charming town nestled at the base of the Foothills! Take a short walk to the center of town with everything at your disposal. Here, you will find coffee houses, restaurants, transportation, library, and even a local playhouse. Enjoy This the serenity and quiet that this lovely corner lot home has to offer as well as the open floor plan, bright and airy living room with a fireplace, perfect for cozy nights with your friends and family. Your private, spacious back patio, which provides plenty of room for seating and great for barbecuing and entertaining is off the living room. Prepare your favorite meals in the large, light-filled eat-in kitchen. The home has a 2 car garage with plenty of storage and quick access to the kitchen for ease in unloading your groceries. All bedrooms are upstairs and the master suite leads to a private balcony for your enjoyment of the gorgeous mountain views. This home is currently being renovated and updated. Will be ready for you to move in by August 1, 2019. Don't miss out!