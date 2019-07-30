All apartments in Sierra Madre
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard

410 West Sierra Madre Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

410 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Come home to this beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two story Condo located in Sierra Madre, a charming town nestled at the base of the Foothills! Take a short walk to the center of town with everything at your disposal. Here, you will find coffee houses, restaurants, transportation, library, and even a local playhouse. Enjoy This the serenity and quiet that this lovely corner lot home has to offer as well as the open floor plan, bright and airy living room with a fireplace, perfect for cozy nights with your friends and family. Your private, spacious back patio, which provides plenty of room for seating and great for barbecuing and entertaining is off the living room. Prepare your favorite meals in the large, light-filled eat-in kitchen. The home has a 2 car garage with plenty of storage and quick access to the kitchen for ease in unloading your groceries. All bedrooms are upstairs and the master suite leads to a private balcony for your enjoyment of the gorgeous mountain views. This home is currently being renovated and updated. Will be ready for you to move in by August 1, 2019. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard have any available units?
410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard have?
Some of 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sierra Madre.
Does 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard offers parking.
Does 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard have a pool?
No, 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 W Sierra Madre Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
