Last updated September 4 2019

179 Grove Street

179 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

179 Grove Street, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
CHARMING COTTAGE located in beloved Sierra Madre, is sure to capture many hearts.
Bright and airy space w/ a generous dining room area, cozy living room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms+1 bath and laundry area.
The lovely patio, full of flowers, fig tree, apple tree, and a small olive tree is perfect for al fresco dining and enjoying the sounds of birds chirping. Central air conditioning, new roof, new flooring, new paint, & pet friendly.

Great school district, and centrally located between Pasadena and Arcadia, close proximity to shops, restaurants, hiking trails, parks, and to the City’s charming Downtown Village Shopping District, a popular landmark for you and your visitors to enjoy. (There are NO shared walls)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Grove Street have any available units?
179 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sierra Madre, CA.
What amenities does 179 Grove Street have?
Some of 179 Grove Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
179 Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 179 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 179 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 179 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 179 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 179 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 179 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 179 Grove Street has units with air conditioning.
