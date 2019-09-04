179 Grove Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning range oven

CHARMING COTTAGE located in beloved Sierra Madre, is sure to capture many hearts.

Bright and airy space w/ a generous dining room area, cozy living room, spacious kitchen, 2 bedrooms+1 bath and laundry area.

The lovely patio, full of flowers, fig tree, apple tree, and a small olive tree is perfect for al fresco dining and enjoying the sounds of birds chirping. Central air conditioning, new roof, new flooring, new paint, & pet friendly.



Great school district, and centrally located between Pasadena and Arcadia, close proximity to shops, restaurants, hiking trails, parks, and to the City’s charming Downtown Village Shopping District, a popular landmark for you and your visitors to enjoy. (There are NO shared walls)