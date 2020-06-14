149 West Montecito Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This Four (4) Unit 2-story all 2-Bed & One (1) Bath Building is located in an outstanding location in Sierra Madre.

This Unit is on the 2-nd floor.

Walking distance to every business and great Sierra Madre Public & Private schools.

This building is nicely renovated A to Z and is surrounded by single family homes.



The apartments come with New Copper Plumbing, New cabinets with granite counter tops, New Refrigerator & new Gas Range, as well as new lighting & plumbing fixtures. The flooring consists of new laminate hardwood flooring with Brazilian cherry color, matching with cabinets in the kitchen. The bathroom is equipped with New shower doors and Medicine cabinet. The apartment has its own Laundry hookups inside as well as having common laundry room outside the unit. It is a gorgeous apartment with lots of windows for natural lighting. The windows are equipped with new shadings and the patio has a new awning to protect from the sun light.



Qualifications: Income verification & good credit. Applicants with credit scores of 800 or above may qualify $300. discount for the first month rent with immediate occupancy.

Max Occupancy: Limit is 3.

Pets: Allowed upon approval with additional terms.

Please call for any other information you may have.