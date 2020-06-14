All apartments in Sierra Madre
Find more places like 149 West Montecito Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sierra Madre, CA
/
149 West Montecito Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

149 West Montecito Avenue

149 West Montecito Avenue · (626) 786-3900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

149 West Montecito Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024
Sierra Madre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This Four (4) Unit 2-story all 2-Bed & One (1) Bath Building is located in an outstanding location in Sierra Madre.
This Unit is on the 2-nd floor.
Walking distance to every business and great Sierra Madre Public & Private schools.
This building is nicely renovated A to Z and is surrounded by single family homes.

The apartments come with New Copper Plumbing, New cabinets with granite counter tops, New Refrigerator & new Gas Range, as well as new lighting & plumbing fixtures. The flooring consists of new laminate hardwood flooring with Brazilian cherry color, matching with cabinets in the kitchen. The bathroom is equipped with New shower doors and Medicine cabinet. The apartment has its own Laundry hookups inside as well as having common laundry room outside the unit. It is a gorgeous apartment with lots of windows for natural lighting. The windows are equipped with new shadings and the patio has a new awning to protect from the sun light.

Qualifications: Income verification & good credit. Applicants with credit scores of 800 or above may qualify $300. discount for the first month rent with immediate occupancy.
Max Occupancy: Limit is 3.
Pets: Allowed upon approval with additional terms.
Please call for any other information you may have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 West Montecito Avenue have any available units?
149 West Montecito Avenue has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 149 West Montecito Avenue have?
Some of 149 West Montecito Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 West Montecito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
149 West Montecito Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 West Montecito Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 West Montecito Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 149 West Montecito Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 149 West Montecito Avenue offers parking.
Does 149 West Montecito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 West Montecito Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 West Montecito Avenue have a pool?
No, 149 West Montecito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 149 West Montecito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 149 West Montecito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 149 West Montecito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 West Montecito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 West Montecito Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 West Montecito Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 149 West Montecito Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAArcadia, CAMonrovia, CAEast San Gabriel, CAAltadena, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CA
Temple City, CADuarte, CASan Gabriel, CABaldwin Park, CAEl Monte, CAAlhambra, CASouth Pasadena, CAAzusa, CAMonterey Park, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAEast Los Angeles, CACovina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity