Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3

801 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

801 Ocean Avenue, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
OCEAN FRONT STUNNING 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME IN SEAL BEACH WITH SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS - This beautiful three bedroom, two bath Seal Beach home is nestled on a corner across the street from Seal Beach and pier just one block to Old Town's Main Street. Enjoy all of what beach living has to offer with breathtaking ocean views and breeze with large windows throughout. Also enjoy recent upgrades throughout with a renovated kitchen featuring luminous granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and finishing's, ample cabinet space and gas stove with microwave. This home also boasts stone ceramic and wood vinyl flooring throughout, fresh paint and recessed lighting. This home comes with a community washer and dryer with a two car tandem garage.

Nearby schools include J. H. McGaugh Elementary School, Naples Elementary, Rogers Middle School, and Rosie the Riveter Charter High School. Nearby parks include Eisenhower Park, Marina Community Park and College Estates Park. Closest grocery stores are Temecula Olive Oil Company, West Beach Liquor and Dolphin Market with nearby coffee shops including Old Town Cafe, Bogart's Coffee House and Javatinis Espresso & Gelato. Enjoy plenty of restaurants options including Cold Stone Creamery, Seal Beach Grill and Taco Surf.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 650
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

To view this home or to apply please visit our website at https://www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/ or call our office at 562-924-3858 x0.

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 have any available units?
801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 have?
Some of 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 pet-friendly?
No, 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 offer parking?
Yes, 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 offers parking.
Does 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 have a pool?
No, 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 does not have a pool.
Does 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 have accessible units?
No, 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
