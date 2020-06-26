801 Ocean Ave Apt. 3

Amenities

OCEAN FRONT STUNNING 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HOME IN SEAL BEACH WITH SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEWS - This beautiful three bedroom, two bath Seal Beach home is nestled on a corner across the street from Seal Beach and pier just one block to Old Town's Main Street. Enjoy all of what beach living has to offer with breathtaking ocean views and breeze with large windows throughout. Also enjoy recent upgrades throughout with a renovated kitchen featuring luminous granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and finishing's, ample cabinet space and gas stove with microwave. This home also boasts stone ceramic and wood vinyl flooring throughout, fresh paint and recessed lighting. This home comes with a community washer and dryer with a two car tandem garage.



Nearby schools include J. H. McGaugh Elementary School, Naples Elementary, Rogers Middle School, and Rosie the Riveter Charter High School. Nearby parks include Eisenhower Park, Marina Community Park and College Estates Park. Closest grocery stores are Temecula Olive Oil Company, West Beach Liquor and Dolphin Market with nearby coffee shops including Old Town Cafe, Bogart's Coffee House and Javatinis Espresso & Gelato. Enjoy plenty of restaurants options including Cold Stone Creamery, Seal Beach Grill and Taco Surf.



To Qualify:



Credit score must be no less than 650

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We will not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications



To view this home or to apply please visit our website at https://www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/ or call our office at 562-924-3858 x0.



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renters insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renters insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



No Pets Allowed



