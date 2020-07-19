All apartments in Seal Beach
500 GALLEON WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 GALLEON WAY

500 Galleon Way · No Longer Available
Location

500 Galleon Way, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Bridgeport

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN SEAL BEACH - Located in beautiful Seal Beach!..This charming home of 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths includes fresh paint, new carpet, tile in kitchen & bathrooms, refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer hook-ups, attached 2 car garage, out door patio & upper deck, built in BBQ**Close to beach, shopping, restaurants**Smoke & Pet Free Property**Owner does not participate in section 8, No co-signer**Tenant pays all utilities**One year lease**RENT $3750.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3755.00**Term & Conditions may change without notice**

**This property can be viewed by appointment only. Please contact Sandra at 562.439.2147 to schedule a viewing of this property**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4496382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 GALLEON WAY have any available units?
500 GALLEON WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 500 GALLEON WAY have?
Some of 500 GALLEON WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 GALLEON WAY currently offering any rent specials?
500 GALLEON WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 GALLEON WAY pet-friendly?
No, 500 GALLEON WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seal Beach.
Does 500 GALLEON WAY offer parking?
Yes, 500 GALLEON WAY offers parking.
Does 500 GALLEON WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 GALLEON WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 GALLEON WAY have a pool?
No, 500 GALLEON WAY does not have a pool.
Does 500 GALLEON WAY have accessible units?
No, 500 GALLEON WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 500 GALLEON WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 GALLEON WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 GALLEON WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 GALLEON WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
