500 GALLEON WAY

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill garage

CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN SEAL BEACH - Located in beautiful Seal Beach!..This charming home of 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths includes fresh paint, new carpet, tile in kitchen & bathrooms, refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer hook-ups, attached 2 car garage, out door patio & upper deck, built in BBQ**Close to beach, shopping, restaurants**Smoke & Pet Free Property**Owner does not participate in section 8, No co-signer**Tenant pays all utilities**One year lease**RENT $3750.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3755.00**Term & Conditions may change without notice**



**This property can be viewed by appointment only. Please contact Sandra at 562.439.2147 to schedule a viewing of this property**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4496382)