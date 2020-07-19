500 GALLEON WAY

Amenities
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED IN SEAL BEACH - Located in beautiful Seal Beach!..This charming home of 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths includes fresh paint, new carpet, tile in kitchen & bathrooms, refrigerator, electric stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer & dryer hook-ups, attached 2 car garage, out door patio & upper deck, built in BBQ**Close to beach, shopping, restaurants**Smoke & Pet Free Property**Owner does not participate in section 8, No co-signer**Tenant pays all utilities**One year lease**RENT $3750.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3755.00**Term & Conditions may change without notice**
**This property can be viewed by appointment only. Please contact Sandra at 562.439.2147 to schedule a viewing of this property**
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4496382)