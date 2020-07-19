All apartments in Seal Beach
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

322 15th Street

322 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

322 15th Street, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Seal Beach Location | Newly Renovated Home! - Feel the ocean breeze on this amazing Seal Beach home! This three bedroom, one bath home has recently undergone an extensive renovation and features a gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, granite countertops, private garage, and a spacious (and private) backyard! Located just 1 block from the sand and walking distance from Main Street. Award-winning Los Alamitos school district and a quick 5-minute drive to the 405, 605 and 22 freeways. Forbes Magazine named Seal Beach is the fourth friendliest town in America--people who move to Seal Beach never want to leave!

(RLNE4766645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 15th Street have any available units?
322 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 322 15th Street have?
Some of 322 15th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
322 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 322 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 322 15th Street offers parking.
Does 322 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 15th Street have a pool?
No, 322 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 322 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 322 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 322 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 15th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
