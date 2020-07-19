322 15th Street

Amenities
Amazing Seal Beach Location | Newly Renovated Home! - Feel the ocean breeze on this amazing Seal Beach home! This three bedroom, one bath home has recently undergone an extensive renovation and features a gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, granite countertops, private garage, and a spacious (and private) backyard! Located just 1 block from the sand and walking distance from Main Street. Award-winning Los Alamitos school district and a quick 5-minute drive to the 405, 605 and 22 freeways. Forbes Magazine named Seal Beach is the fourth friendliest town in America--people who move to Seal Beach never want to leave!
(RLNE4766645)