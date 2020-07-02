All apartments in Seal Beach
309 Regatta Way

Seal Beach
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

309 Regatta Way, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Bridgeport

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
In Seal Beach's resort-like community of "River Beach," come find this stunning, extensively remodeled waterfront view home. As you step in smile at the welcoming and charming sun-filled Living Room. From there the elegant formal Dining Room offers casual entertaining with access to the water-view patio, and flows seamlessly into the beautifully appointed gourmet kitchen. The guest bathroom is centrally located downstairs. When it's time to relax, retreat upstairs to the 2 master suites. The Master retreat offers a romantic fireplace, plus a balcony overlooking the sea and ensuite Bathroom. A second master suite features a window seat and
compartmentalized bathroom. You'll have community amenities of salt-water pool, spa and clubhouse, and gated access to the bike path. Short walk to the beach, pier, Main Street restaurants and shops, Alamitos Bay Marina with dining on the Bay, entertainment, boat slips and water activities. Located in the award winning Los Alamitos School District. Could you ask for more? This home is offered Partially or Fully furnished. Pet friendly (on a case-by-case basis). Call for you private viewing (562) 446-4723.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Regatta Way have any available units?
309 Regatta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 309 Regatta Way have?
Some of 309 Regatta Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Regatta Way currently offering any rent specials?
309 Regatta Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Regatta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Regatta Way is pet friendly.
Does 309 Regatta Way offer parking?
Yes, 309 Regatta Way offers parking.
Does 309 Regatta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Regatta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Regatta Way have a pool?
Yes, 309 Regatta Way has a pool.
Does 309 Regatta Way have accessible units?
No, 309 Regatta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Regatta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Regatta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Regatta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Regatta Way does not have units with air conditioning.

