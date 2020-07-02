309 Regatta Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

In Seal Beach's resort-like community of "River Beach," come find this stunning, extensively remodeled waterfront view home. As you step in smile at the welcoming and charming sun-filled Living Room. From there the elegant formal Dining Room offers casual entertaining with access to the water-view patio, and flows seamlessly into the beautifully appointed gourmet kitchen. The guest bathroom is centrally located downstairs. When it's time to relax, retreat upstairs to the 2 master suites. The Master retreat offers a romantic fireplace, plus a balcony overlooking the sea and ensuite Bathroom. A second master suite features a window seat and

compartmentalized bathroom. You'll have community amenities of salt-water pool, spa and clubhouse, and gated access to the bike path. Short walk to the beach, pier, Main Street restaurants and shops, Alamitos Bay Marina with dining on the Bay, entertainment, boat slips and water activities. Located in the award winning Los Alamitos School District. Could you ask for more? This home is offered Partially or Fully furnished. Pet friendly (on a case-by-case basis). Call for you private viewing (562) 446-4723.