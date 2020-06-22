245 Surf Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

For Lease. Spacious 4-5 bedroom pool/spa home on an over-sized corner lot. One of the best locations on The Hill, a quiet street and an easy walk to Main St. the ocean shore and award winning McGaugh elementary. This executive home is an entertainer's delight. The living room opens to the kitchen, dining room and family room. A gas burning fireplace warms the kitchen and dining area. There are three bedrooms on the first floor, one having an en-suite. The second floor offers a lovely master suite with a luxurious bath and huge walk in closet. The second floor has the fifth bedroom with balcony perfect for a bedroom, office or den. The gorgeous solar heated pool and spa cannot be beat. This yard is private and offers plenty of backyard area for fun and entertaining. Wood floors and many windows accent this lovely home. Laundry room with the washer and dryer included. The driveway can easily accommodate an RV.