1499 Seal Way C

Unit C Available 02/01/20 3 Bd / 2 Ba 1115sf Beach FRONT Seal Beach $3,850 - Property Id: 166889



LIVE AT THE BEACH. Ocean Front Location! Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath lower level unfurnished unit has approximately 1,115 square feet of smart living space with beach view! Large kitchen has stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and is open to dining and living area, living room balcony. Lots of windows, light and bright. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, two other bedrooms and another bathroom. 2 Car tandem Garage and additional storage space. Laundry service inside unit. Steps to Seal Beach's Old Town Main Street with endless variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. A Well Behaved PET may be considered with additional deposit. Enjoy miles of pristine white sand beaches to walk, swim, surf, boogie board, play, build sand castles. Easy access to Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach Blvd, and freeways. Schools servicing this address are all 10's! McGaugh Elementary, Rogers Middle School, and Los Alamitos High School.

