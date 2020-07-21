All apartments in Seal Beach
Seal Beach, CA
1499 Seal Way C
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1499 Seal Way C

1499 Seal Way · No Longer Available
Location

1499 Seal Way, Seal Beach, CA 90740
Old Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Unit C Available 02/01/20 3 Bd / 2 Ba 1115sf Beach FRONT Seal Beach $3,850 - Property Id: 166889

LIVE AT THE BEACH. Ocean Front Location! Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath lower level unfurnished unit has approximately 1,115 square feet of smart living space with beach view! Large kitchen has stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and is open to dining and living area, living room balcony. Lots of windows, light and bright. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom, two other bedrooms and another bathroom. 2 Car tandem Garage and additional storage space. Laundry service inside unit. Steps to Seal Beach's Old Town Main Street with endless variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. A Well Behaved PET may be considered with additional deposit. Enjoy miles of pristine white sand beaches to walk, swim, surf, boogie board, play, build sand castles. Easy access to Pacific Coast Highway, Seal Beach Blvd, and freeways. Schools servicing this address are all 10's! McGaugh Elementary, Rogers Middle School, and Los Alamitos High School.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166889
Property Id 166889

(RLNE5465794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1499 Seal Way C have any available units?
1499 Seal Way C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seal Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1499 Seal Way C have?
Some of 1499 Seal Way C's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1499 Seal Way C currently offering any rent specials?
1499 Seal Way C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 Seal Way C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1499 Seal Way C is pet friendly.
Does 1499 Seal Way C offer parking?
Yes, 1499 Seal Way C offers parking.
Does 1499 Seal Way C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1499 Seal Way C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 Seal Way C have a pool?
Yes, 1499 Seal Way C has a pool.
Does 1499 Seal Way C have accessible units?
No, 1499 Seal Way C does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 Seal Way C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1499 Seal Way C has units with dishwashers.
Does 1499 Seal Way C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1499 Seal Way C does not have units with air conditioning.
