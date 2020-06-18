All apartments in Sausalito
Find more places like 833 Bridgeway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sausalito, CA
/
833 Bridgeway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

833 Bridgeway

833 Bridgeway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sausalito
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

833 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965
The Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
hot tub
lobby
Very bright, fully renovated unit with private patio overlooking spectacular views! Just a short distance from the ferry and downtown Sausalito with views of San Francisco, Belvedere, Mill Valley and the Bay Bridge. Kitchen including gas stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. East-facing living room that brings in lots on natural light. One spacious bedroom with amazing views! Shared laundry off the lobby for the building and bike storage available. Unit - Large bedroom with views - East facing living room with private patio - Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher - Hardwood floors throughout - Beautiful, modern bathroom - Laundry in building Terms - One year lease - Security deposit is 1.5 x rent - Owner pays for water and garbage, tenant pays for PG&E - No cats, dog is negotiable. Some restrictions and additional deposit may be required. - Non-smoking unit/building - Available now! Location: Just minutes across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, Sausalito is both a world-renowned tourist destination and an incredible place to call home. Once known for its bohemian community, many of whom lived in the houseboats that are still clustered along its waterfront, today Sausalito retains much of its old school charm. It also has a deserved reputation as an upscale, close-in alternative to the City, with an almost Mediterranean flair. Homes with million dollar views of the Bay, Angel Island, Belvedere Island, Alcatraz, and the San Francisco skyline dot the hillside above town creating a magical setting, but at times sunshine can be in short supply when the fog rolls in from the nearby ocean. Microclimates led to neighborhood nicknames like Hurricane Gulch and the very popular Banana Belt. Much of the downtown corridor along Bridgeway features businesses catering to the throngs of tourists that arrive by ferry from San Francisco, with a number of pricey waterfront restaurants boasting panoramic Bay views. While tourists flock to businesses along Bridgeway, locals head to pubs and restaurants along Caledonia Street, a.k.a. New Town. The Northwest end of town has a more low key, local feel, and is home to a number of condominium developments, many with Mount Tamalpais views. And of course there are the houseboats some four hundred floating homes where you can find anything from a cozy little shack-for-one to a multi-level floating mansion with hot tub and helicopter landing pad. Like most of Marin, Sausalito offers breathtaking hiking and biking trails, and with the Bay being such a focal point, water sports are popular as well with many boaters and kayakers taking to the Bay on weekends.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Bridgeway have any available units?
833 Bridgeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sausalito, CA.
What amenities does 833 Bridgeway have?
Some of 833 Bridgeway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Bridgeway currently offering any rent specials?
833 Bridgeway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Bridgeway pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Bridgeway is pet friendly.
Does 833 Bridgeway offer parking?
No, 833 Bridgeway does not offer parking.
Does 833 Bridgeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Bridgeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Bridgeway have a pool?
No, 833 Bridgeway does not have a pool.
Does 833 Bridgeway have accessible units?
No, 833 Bridgeway does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Bridgeway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Bridgeway has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Bridgeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Bridgeway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beach House Apartment
206 Caledonia Street
Sausalito, CA 94965

Similar Pages

Sausalito 2 BedroomsSausalito Apartments with Balcony
Sausalito Apartments with ParkingSausalito Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sausalito Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CA
Millbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CACalistoga, CALafayette, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco