302 Third Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

RENOVATED TWO BED / ONE BATH WITH GARAGE IN SAUSALITO WITH STUNNING BAY AND CITY VIEWS - Updated two bed / one bath in Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline. This recently remodeled unit is a top floor unit with no shared walls and is located only a half a block from Golden Gate Market and one block from the water front.



As you enter the unit you open into a spacious living room with an decorative fireplace surrounded on each side by large picture windows overlooking the bay and the San Francisco city skyline. The first bedroom is located of the living room and includes a dual door closet with plenty of storage. Moving down the hallway you have a small linen closet and a bathroom with a full-size bathtub and shower. The second bedroom also has a dual door closet and windows looking toward the bay and the private deck.



In the kitchen you have stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, side-by-side fridge, 5 burner gas stove/oven, dishwasher, and disposer. A full-size washer and dryer is located in the pantry of the kitchen. Off the kitchen is a private deck with water and SF views.



Also included is a private garage with large storage area great for bikes or storage items.



Twelve month lease.

No smokers or pets please.

Rent includes trash and sewer fee paid by Owner.

Renters are required to have renter's insurance.



To view this rental, please call Tamalpais Property Management

Agent for Owner at 415-927-7368

(CA DRE #01204996)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839779)