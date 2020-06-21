All apartments in Sausalito
Find more places like 302 Third Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sausalito, CA
/
302 Third Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

302 Third Street

302 3rd Street · (415) 927-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sausalito
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

302 3rd Street, Sausalito, CA 94965
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 Third Street · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
RENOVATED TWO BED / ONE BATH WITH GARAGE IN SAUSALITO WITH STUNNING BAY AND CITY VIEWS - Updated two bed / one bath in Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline. This recently remodeled unit is a top floor unit with no shared walls and is located only a half a block from Golden Gate Market and one block from the water front.

As you enter the unit you open into a spacious living room with an decorative fireplace surrounded on each side by large picture windows overlooking the bay and the San Francisco city skyline. The first bedroom is located of the living room and includes a dual door closet with plenty of storage. Moving down the hallway you have a small linen closet and a bathroom with a full-size bathtub and shower. The second bedroom also has a dual door closet and windows looking toward the bay and the private deck.

In the kitchen you have stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances, side-by-side fridge, 5 burner gas stove/oven, dishwasher, and disposer. A full-size washer and dryer is located in the pantry of the kitchen. Off the kitchen is a private deck with water and SF views.

Also included is a private garage with large storage area great for bikes or storage items.

Twelve month lease.
No smokers or pets please.
Rent includes trash and sewer fee paid by Owner.
Renters are required to have renter's insurance.

To view this rental, please call Tamalpais Property Management
Agent for Owner at 415-927-7368
(CA DRE #01204996)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Third Street have any available units?
302 Third Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 Third Street have?
Some of 302 Third Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Third Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 Third Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Third Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Third Street is pet friendly.
Does 302 Third Street offer parking?
Yes, 302 Third Street does offer parking.
Does 302 Third Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Third Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Third Street have a pool?
No, 302 Third Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 Third Street have accessible units?
No, 302 Third Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Third Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Third Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Third Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Third Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 302 Third Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pier at Sausalito
120 Bulkley Avenue
Sausalito, CA 94965
The Beach House Apartment
206 Caledonia Street
Sausalito, CA 94965

Similar Pages

Sausalito 2 BedroomsSausalito Apartments with Balcony
Sausalito Apartments with ParkingSausalito Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sausalito Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CA
Millbrae, CASaratoga, CAOrinda, CABenicia, CALarkfield-Wikiup, CAMoraga, CASebastopol, CAMill Valley, CAHillsborough, CAEl Sobrante, CACalistoga, CALafayette, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity