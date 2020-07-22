Amenities

301 Bridgeway Available 09/04/20 Stunning Waterfront 4 Bedroom Home with Views of SF City Skyline, Bay & Bridges-Bushellhomes - Stunning Mediterranean View Home. Home is completely remodeled with all high-end finishes in the Banana Belt of Old Town Sausalito. Spectacular views of both San Francisco skyline and the bay. Walk to town location. Easy access to SF via ferry or 10 minutes drive.



This home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths, a gourmet chef's kitchen, living room with fireplace, large family room, dinning area, and patio w/pond and outdoor cook/sink section. 1 Car Garage



Gourmet kitchen is equipment with a Bertizonni gas five burner stove and oven, stainless steel appliances inset within honed black granite counters. Living room is very spacious having an open design with Turkish travertine tiled floor and high ceilings. Large Master Bedroom Suite with large open bathroom and deck overlooking patio area.



Sweeping views of San Francisco. Enjoy the ever changing views of Angel Island, Alcatraz, the Bay Bridge, boats and ships coming and going. Outdoor decks. Lilac covered front and rear decks with views of the bay and The Marin headlands



Landlord pays for landscape maintenance. Non Smoking Home



