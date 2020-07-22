All apartments in Sausalito
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

301 Bridgeway

301 Bridgeway · (415) 307-6035
Location

301 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 301 Bridgeway · Avail. Sep 4

$11,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
301 Bridgeway Available 09/04/20 Stunning Waterfront 4 Bedroom Home with Views of SF City Skyline, Bay & Bridges-Bushellhomes - Stunning Mediterranean View Home. Home is completely remodeled with all high-end finishes in the Banana Belt of Old Town Sausalito. Spectacular views of both San Francisco skyline and the bay. Walk to town location. Easy access to SF via ferry or 10 minutes drive.

This home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths, a gourmet chef's kitchen, living room with fireplace, large family room, dinning area, and patio w/pond and outdoor cook/sink section. 1 Car Garage

Gourmet kitchen is equipment with a Bertizonni gas five burner stove and oven, stainless steel appliances inset within honed black granite counters. Living room is very spacious having an open design with Turkish travertine tiled floor and high ceilings. Large Master Bedroom Suite with large open bathroom and deck overlooking patio area.

Sweeping views of San Francisco. Enjoy the ever changing views of Angel Island, Alcatraz, the Bay Bridge, boats and ships coming and going. Outdoor decks. Lilac covered front and rear decks with views of the bay and The Marin headlands

Landlord pays for landscape maintenance. Non Smoking Home

To View Home Please Contact
Selma Bushell
Bushell Homes
Real Estate Broker
www.bushellhomes.com
415-307-6035
BRE#01510129

(RLNE2578769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Bridgeway have any available units?
301 Bridgeway has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Bridgeway have?
Some of 301 Bridgeway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Bridgeway currently offering any rent specials?
301 Bridgeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Bridgeway pet-friendly?
No, 301 Bridgeway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sausalito.
Does 301 Bridgeway offer parking?
Yes, 301 Bridgeway offers parking.
Does 301 Bridgeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Bridgeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Bridgeway have a pool?
No, 301 Bridgeway does not have a pool.
Does 301 Bridgeway have accessible units?
No, 301 Bridgeway does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Bridgeway have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Bridgeway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Bridgeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Bridgeway does not have units with air conditioning.
