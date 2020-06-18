All apartments in Sausalito
100 South St #310

100 South Street · (415) 927-7368
Location

100 South Street, Sausalito, CA 94965
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100 South St #310 · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
sauna
WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.be

Upper end-unit water front condo in Cote d'Azur with sweeping panoramic water bay views of Sausalito, Belvedere and Angel Island. Two bedrooms and two full baths, open living room with fireplace and sliding door out to large deck overlooking the water, full kitchen with large pass through into living area.

Only a few units are upper end units and this is one of them with no one above you and only one shared wall along the living room fireplace wall and kitchen wall.

Short jaunt into town, shops, restaurants and great commute into San Francisco Financial District by Ferry or direct bus route 2 with pick-up at 2nd St. & Main St.

Other features include common beach access, common exercise room, common sauna and Jacuzzi, one-car assigned covered parking stall, in-unit washer and dryer and storage.

No pets or smokers please.
One year lease.
Rent includes heat, water, trash, HOA dues and sewer fee paid by Owner.
Renters are required to have renter’s insurance.

To view this unit, please call
Tamalpais Property Management at 415-927-7368
(CA DRE #01204996)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 South St #310 have any available units?
100 South St #310 has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 South St #310 have?
Some of 100 South St #310's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 South St #310 currently offering any rent specials?
100 South St #310 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 South St #310 pet-friendly?
No, 100 South St #310 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sausalito.
Does 100 South St #310 offer parking?
Yes, 100 South St #310 does offer parking.
Does 100 South St #310 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 South St #310 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 South St #310 have a pool?
No, 100 South St #310 does not have a pool.
Does 100 South St #310 have accessible units?
No, 100 South St #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 South St #310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 South St #310 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 South St #310 have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 South St #310 does not have units with air conditioning.
