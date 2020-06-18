100 South St #310

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking sauna

WATER FRONT CONDO IN CORTE D'AZUR WITH STUNNING BAY VIEWS - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TrXn71TMBg0&feature=youtu.be



Upper end-unit water front condo in Cote d'Azur with sweeping panoramic water bay views of Sausalito, Belvedere and Angel Island. Two bedrooms and two full baths, open living room with fireplace and sliding door out to large deck overlooking the water, full kitchen with large pass through into living area.



Only a few units are upper end units and this is one of them with no one above you and only one shared wall along the living room fireplace wall and kitchen wall.



Short jaunt into town, shops, restaurants and great commute into San Francisco Financial District by Ferry or direct bus route 2 with pick-up at 2nd St. & Main St.



Other features include common beach access, common exercise room, common sauna and Jacuzzi, one-car assigned covered parking stall, in-unit washer and dryer and storage.



No pets or smokers please.

One year lease.

Rent includes heat, water, trash, HOA dues and sewer fee paid by Owner.

Renters are required to have renter’s insurance.



To view this unit, please call

Tamalpais Property Management at 415-927-7368

(CA DRE #01204996)



No Pets Allowed



