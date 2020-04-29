All apartments in Saratoga
Last updated April 29 2020 at 12:04 PM

19405 Vineyard Lane

19405 Vineyard Lane · (650) 469-8883
Location

19405 Vineyard Lane, Saratoga, CA 95070
Saratoga Woods

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom Condo in Saratoga $3000 Available August 1st

Great location! Unit is currently occupied please view attached video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnNgzdF_T6c

Features:
*upstairs end unit-948 Square feet
*2 Bedrooms with balcony
*1 bath
*Spacious living room
*Dining area
*Window shutters throughout the home
*Central heat and AC
*In unit washer and dryer
*Pitched ceiling
*Water & Garbage paid by HOA
*Community pool & clubhouse
*One car garage with extra storage room, additional parking passes available
through HOA
*Fridge, DW, Electric stove and garbage disposal
*Surrounded by redwoods

Located at 19405 Vineyard Ln Saratoga, California.
The nearest schools are McAuliffe Elementary School, Redwood Middle School and Prospect High School.

This home is very close to freeway 85 and Westgate shopping center. This home is a must see.

Rent $3000

Deposit $3000

Application fee $35.

No pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 8/1/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19405 Vineyard Lane have any available units?
19405 Vineyard Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19405 Vineyard Lane have?
Some of 19405 Vineyard Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19405 Vineyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19405 Vineyard Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19405 Vineyard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19405 Vineyard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saratoga.
Does 19405 Vineyard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19405 Vineyard Lane does offer parking.
Does 19405 Vineyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19405 Vineyard Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19405 Vineyard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19405 Vineyard Lane has a pool.
Does 19405 Vineyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 19405 Vineyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19405 Vineyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19405 Vineyard Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 19405 Vineyard Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19405 Vineyard Lane has units with air conditioning.
