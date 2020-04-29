19405 Vineyard Lane

Amenities
2 Bedroom Condo in Saratoga $3000 Available August 1st
Great location! Unit is currently occupied please view attached video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FnNgzdF_T6c
Features:
*upstairs end unit-948 Square feet
*2 Bedrooms with balcony
*1 bath
*Spacious living room
*Dining area
*Window shutters throughout the home
*Central heat and AC
*In unit washer and dryer
*Pitched ceiling
*Water & Garbage paid by HOA
*Community pool & clubhouse
*One car garage with extra storage room, additional parking passes available
through HOA
*Fridge, DW, Electric stove and garbage disposal
*Surrounded by redwoods
Located at 19405 Vineyard Ln Saratoga, California.
The nearest schools are McAuliffe Elementary School, Redwood Middle School and Prospect High School.
This home is very close to freeway 85 and Westgate shopping center. This home is a must see.
Rent $3000
Deposit $3000
Application fee $35.
No pets
Apply online at WWW.lpmsiliconvalley.com
This home is a must see. Call today to for a tour with Jeannie 650-224-9624
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available 8/1/20
