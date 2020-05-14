12642 Biarritz Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Level Saratoga Townhome! - Must see to appreciate this well maintained and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath end-unit townhome in the quaint desirable Chardonnay of Saratoga Community! Home features laminate flooring, updated kitchen with solid surface countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator/gas cooktop, wall oven, microwave and dishwasher. Other features include recessed lighting, updated bathrooms with quartz countertops, fresh paint throughout, beautifully landscaped yard w/stamped concrete patio area, deck with coffee nook off master bedroom, in unit laundry area w/washer and dryer, 2 car garage w/epoxy floor, central AC/heat and new window coverings in master bedroom and 3rd bedroom/den. Well maintained community also includes pool access!



*Pets possible with Landlord approval



*Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance



*Gardening paid by Landlord



