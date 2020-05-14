All apartments in Saratoga
12642 Biarritz Lane
12642 Biarritz Lane

12642 Biarritz Lane · (951) 338-9709
Location

12642 Biarritz Lane, Saratoga, CA 95070
El Quito

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12642 Biarritz Lane · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1655 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Level Saratoga Townhome! - Must see to appreciate this well maintained and updated 3 bedroom 2 bath end-unit townhome in the quaint desirable Chardonnay of Saratoga Community! Home features laminate flooring, updated kitchen with solid surface countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator/gas cooktop, wall oven, microwave and dishwasher. Other features include recessed lighting, updated bathrooms with quartz countertops, fresh paint throughout, beautifully landscaped yard w/stamped concrete patio area, deck with coffee nook off master bedroom, in unit laundry area w/washer and dryer, 2 car garage w/epoxy floor, central AC/heat and new window coverings in master bedroom and 3rd bedroom/den. Well maintained community also includes pool access!

*Pets possible with Landlord approval

*Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance

*Gardening paid by Landlord

(RLNE5770824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12642 Biarritz Lane have any available units?
12642 Biarritz Lane has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12642 Biarritz Lane have?
Some of 12642 Biarritz Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12642 Biarritz Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12642 Biarritz Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12642 Biarritz Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12642 Biarritz Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12642 Biarritz Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12642 Biarritz Lane does offer parking.
Does 12642 Biarritz Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12642 Biarritz Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12642 Biarritz Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12642 Biarritz Lane has a pool.
Does 12642 Biarritz Lane have accessible units?
No, 12642 Biarritz Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12642 Biarritz Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12642 Biarritz Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12642 Biarritz Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12642 Biarritz Lane has units with air conditioning.
