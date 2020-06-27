Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

12457 Garden Pkwy Available 08/12/19 Stunning Luxury Home at "The Villages" Private Community! - Now Leasing a Stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with home in the gated and planned community development of "The Villages". Located on an inside tract location this home has Excellent curb appeal with manicured lawn and garden beds, maintained by the association boasting a full hose of association amenities including gated pool, spa, sundeck area, tot lot, and a community center. The large, open floor plan boasts over 2000 square feet of living space, with the main floor consisting of a huge living/dining area with an open kitchen design and a guest bathroom. The large and very functional kitchen features granite counters, a large chef's Island, dishwasher, Microwave oven, stove and tons of cabinet storage. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms and a master suite. The master suite includes a large private bathroom, with a separate tub/shower, dual vanity sinks and a huge room-sized closet. Other features include large 2 car attached garage, Central A/C & Heat, whole house water softener, under sink water filtration system, tankless water heater and Solar panels providing electricity daily. Close to major freeways: I-5, I-105, I-605, CA91 within 1 mile and centrally located - less than 30 minutes to Downtown, LAX, Irvine, Burbank and Pasadena.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE2869680)