All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
Find more places like 12457 Garden Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Fe Springs, CA
/
12457 Garden Pkwy
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

12457 Garden Pkwy

12457 Garden Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Fe Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12457 Garden Parkway, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
12457 Garden Pkwy Available 08/12/19 Stunning Luxury Home at "The Villages" Private Community! - Now Leasing a Stunningly beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with home in the gated and planned community development of "The Villages". Located on an inside tract location this home has Excellent curb appeal with manicured lawn and garden beds, maintained by the association boasting a full hose of association amenities including gated pool, spa, sundeck area, tot lot, and a community center. The large, open floor plan boasts over 2000 square feet of living space, with the main floor consisting of a huge living/dining area with an open kitchen design and a guest bathroom. The large and very functional kitchen features granite counters, a large chef's Island, dishwasher, Microwave oven, stove and tons of cabinet storage. Upstairs are 2 spacious bedrooms and a master suite. The master suite includes a large private bathroom, with a separate tub/shower, dual vanity sinks and a huge room-sized closet. Other features include large 2 car attached garage, Central A/C & Heat, whole house water softener, under sink water filtration system, tankless water heater and Solar panels providing electricity daily. Close to major freeways: I-5, I-105, I-605, CA91 within 1 mile and centrally located - less than 30 minutes to Downtown, LAX, Irvine, Burbank and Pasadena.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE2869680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12457 Garden Pkwy have any available units?
12457 Garden Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
What amenities does 12457 Garden Pkwy have?
Some of 12457 Garden Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12457 Garden Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
12457 Garden Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12457 Garden Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 12457 Garden Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 12457 Garden Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 12457 Garden Pkwy offers parking.
Does 12457 Garden Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12457 Garden Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12457 Garden Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 12457 Garden Pkwy has a pool.
Does 12457 Garden Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 12457 Garden Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 12457 Garden Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12457 Garden Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 12457 Garden Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12457 Garden Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr
Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670

Similar Pages

Santa Fe Springs 1 BedroomsSanta Fe Springs 2 Bedrooms
Santa Fe Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Fe Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Santa Fe Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CA
Florence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Biola UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine