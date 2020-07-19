All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
Santa Fe Springs, CA
10113 Harvest Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10113 Harvest Avenue

10113 Harvest Avenue · No Longer Available
Santa Fe Springs
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

10113 Harvest Avenue, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful pet-friendly home features four bedrooms, one bathroom, with two-car detached garage is in the beautiful city of Santa Fe Springs.

The home features a beautiful open floor plan with wood laminate flooring throughout. The

kitchen has granite countertops. The kitchen also opens to a large family room.

A large bay window provides this home with plenty of light.

The master suite is flooded with natural light from the large windows.

Call today to schedule a showing!

This home is pet-friendly with an extra $30 per month per pet.

This home will be available for move-in November 28, 2018.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10113 Harvest Avenue have any available units?
10113 Harvest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
What amenities does 10113 Harvest Avenue have?
Some of 10113 Harvest Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10113 Harvest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10113 Harvest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10113 Harvest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10113 Harvest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10113 Harvest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10113 Harvest Avenue offers parking.
Does 10113 Harvest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10113 Harvest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10113 Harvest Avenue have a pool?
No, 10113 Harvest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10113 Harvest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10113 Harvest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10113 Harvest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10113 Harvest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10113 Harvest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10113 Harvest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
