Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1st, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz. The eat-in kitchen was entirely renovated in 2019 with brand new appliances, flooring, cabinetry and countertops. The French doors from the living room lead out to your private deck and fully fenced backyard. The interior features newer paint and flooring with energy efficient windows. This unit has a private laundry area located in your very own 1-car garage. Also comes with one assigned parking space in the driveway and permitted off-street parking. Rent includes gardener. One small dog or cat is negotiable. Walk to all downtown has to offer. No more than 3 adults allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. This is a no-smoking unit.