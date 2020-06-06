520 1/2 Ocean View Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated internet access furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Uniquely Warm and Inviting in Midtown - Close to everything! Recently updated and completely furnished. This wonderful midtown 1 Bedroom unit is ready for you to enjoy. Warm and inviting, clean and comfortable with unique design details in every room. Private entrance with secluded patio, washer/dryer, and radiant heat pads, pellet stove and full kitchen with everything you may need! Ocean View Park nearby and secret shortcut to Seabright and Main Street beaches, which has a paved trail that puts you at the trestle and park with amazing views of the bay, downtown Santa Cruz and the Westside for Sunsets. Gorgeous!



Walk to Whole Foods, Shoppers Corner, the Buttery and downtown Santa Cruz. Easy access to highway for commuters. It doesn't get much better than this!



6 Month Lease to begin

All utilizes included + WIFI

NO PETS, NO SMOKING



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5580410)