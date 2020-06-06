All apartments in Santa Cruz
Location

520 1/2 Ocean View Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Eastside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Uniquely Warm and Inviting in Midtown - Close to everything! Recently updated and completely furnished. This wonderful midtown 1 Bedroom unit is ready for you to enjoy. Warm and inviting, clean and comfortable with unique design details in every room. Private entrance with secluded patio, washer/dryer, and radiant heat pads, pellet stove and full kitchen with everything you may need! Ocean View Park nearby and secret shortcut to Seabright and Main Street beaches, which has a paved trail that puts you at the trestle and park with amazing views of the bay, downtown Santa Cruz and the Westside for Sunsets. Gorgeous!

Walk to Whole Foods, Shoppers Corner, the Buttery and downtown Santa Cruz. Easy access to highway for commuters. It doesn't get much better than this!

6 Month Lease to begin
All utilizes included + WIFI
NO PETS, NO SMOKING

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5580410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. have any available units?
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. have?
Some of 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. offer parking?
No, 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. have a pool?
No, 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. have accessible units?
No, 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 1/2 Ocean View Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
