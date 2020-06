Amenities

Convenient Personal Entry - Beautiful 1 Bedroom /1 Bath - Very Cozy and comfortable partially furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath home with easy access to downtown and everything Santa Cruz. One car garage, private back yard. Must see and experience it for yourself. Great for anyone that needs privacy and yet feels close to everything you want in Santa Cruz to enjoy the community. No Section 8 accepted for this unit.



(RLNE4589524)