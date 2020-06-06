Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

312 Escalona Dr. Available 07/27/20 Spacious 2Bd/1.5Ba Recently upgraded Westside Condo ! - Terms: Lease up to 1 Year (with owner option to renew)

Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E. Water & garbage included

Landscaping: HOA maintains

Parking: One car garage, one assigned spot and street parking as permitted.

Laundry: Electric Hookups

Pets: No Pets



Description: Spacious 2B/1.5Ba condo near Middle and High Schools, restaurants and shopping with convenient freeway access. Cozy gas log fireplace in living room. Carpet, paint and blinds throughout with vinyl flooring in the bathrooms. Refinished cabinets and updated appliances brighten up the kitchen.Washer and dryer hookups available in laundry closet. Cute backyard area with new landing and fresh bark. One car garage includes small "Artist studio/office" space (not habitable).



?All PPM properties are “Non-Smoking on premises”.Tenants are required to have proof of a renter’s Insurance policy with $100,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete.



**** DO NOT DRIVE UP THE DRIVEWAY OR DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS! ****



(RLNE4881350)