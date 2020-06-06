All apartments in Santa Cruz
312 Escalona Dr.

312 Escalona Drive · (831) 475-1355 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Escalona Dr. · Avail. Jul 27

$2,800

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
312 Escalona Dr. Available 07/27/20 Spacious 2Bd/1.5Ba Recently upgraded Westside Condo ! - Terms: Lease up to 1 Year (with owner option to renew)
Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E. Water & garbage included
Landscaping: HOA maintains
Parking: One car garage, one assigned spot and street parking as permitted.
Laundry: Electric Hookups
Pets: No Pets

Description: Spacious 2B/1.5Ba condo near Middle and High Schools, restaurants and shopping with convenient freeway access. Cozy gas log fireplace in living room. Carpet, paint and blinds throughout with vinyl flooring in the bathrooms. Refinished cabinets and updated appliances brighten up the kitchen.Washer and dryer hookups available in laundry closet. Cute backyard area with new landing and fresh bark. One car garage includes small "Artist studio/office" space (not habitable).

?All PPM properties are “Non-Smoking on premises”.Tenants are required to have proof of a renter’s Insurance policy with $100,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete.

**** DO NOT DRIVE UP THE DRIVEWAY OR DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS! ****

(RLNE4881350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Escalona Dr. have any available units?
312 Escalona Dr. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Escalona Dr. have?
Some of 312 Escalona Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Escalona Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
312 Escalona Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Escalona Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 312 Escalona Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 312 Escalona Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 312 Escalona Dr. offers parking.
Does 312 Escalona Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Escalona Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Escalona Dr. have a pool?
No, 312 Escalona Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 312 Escalona Dr. have accessible units?
No, 312 Escalona Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Escalona Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Escalona Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
