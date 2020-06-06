All apartments in Santa Cruz
Find more places like 148 Campbell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Cruz, CA
/
148 Campbell St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

148 Campbell St

148 Campbell Street · (831) 475-1355 ext. 10
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Cruz
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

148 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 148 Campbell St · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew)
Utilities: Water and Garbage included. Tenant responsible for PG&E
Parking: 1 reserved space and street parking as permitted
Landscaping: Tenants responsibility
Laundry: Laundry hookups in laundry room
Pet Policy: Small pet negotiable. If approved, tenant must participate in our Pet Program which includes 2 yearly inspections by PPM at $50 each, paid by tenant, and an additional $250 toward deposit. See additional information below.

Description: 2bd/1Ba single family cottage centrally located between Seabright and Downtown Santa Cruz. In close proximity to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, public transit, shopping and dining. Unit includes separate dining and living areas with built in china cabinet. Private backyard with picket fence. Carpet and Vinyl throughout the unit.

?All PPM properties are “Non-Smoking on premises”.Tenants are required to have proof of a renter’s Insurance policy with $100,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE, or (2) PET/ ANIMAL PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete. If approved as a tenant, a fee of $25/pet is due monthly with the rent payment.

(RLNE2442445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Campbell St have any available units?
148 Campbell St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Campbell St have?
Some of 148 Campbell St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Campbell St currently offering any rent specials?
148 Campbell St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Campbell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 Campbell St is pet friendly.
Does 148 Campbell St offer parking?
Yes, 148 Campbell St does offer parking.
Does 148 Campbell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Campbell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Campbell St have a pool?
No, 148 Campbell St does not have a pool.
Does 148 Campbell St have accessible units?
No, 148 Campbell St does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Campbell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 Campbell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 148 Campbell St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Point
101 Felix St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd
Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Similar Pages

Santa Cruz 1 BedroomsSanta Cruz 2 Bedrooms
Santa Cruz Apartments with BalconySanta Cruz Apartments with Parking
Santa Cruz Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAPacifica, CACastro Valley, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Los Gatos, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Westside
Downtown Santa Cruz

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity