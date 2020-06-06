148 Campbell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2bd/1Ba Centrally Located Cottage - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew)

Utilities: Water and Garbage included. Tenant responsible for PG&E

Parking: 1 reserved space and street parking as permitted

Landscaping: Tenants responsibility

Laundry: Laundry hookups in laundry room

Pet Policy: Small pet negotiable. If approved, tenant must participate in our Pet Program which includes 2 yearly inspections by PPM at $50 each, paid by tenant, and an additional $250 toward deposit. See additional information below.



Description: 2bd/1Ba single family cottage centrally located between Seabright and Downtown Santa Cruz. In close proximity to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, public transit, shopping and dining. Unit includes separate dining and living areas with built in china cabinet. Private backyard with picket fence. Carpet and Vinyl throughout the unit.



?All PPM properties are “Non-Smoking on premises”.Tenants are required to have proof of a renter’s Insurance policy with $100,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE, or (2) PET/ ANIMAL PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete. If approved as a tenant, a fee of $25/pet is due monthly with the rent payment.



