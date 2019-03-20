All apartments in Santa Cruz
Find more places like 1250 River St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Cruz, CA
/
1250 River St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1250 River St

1250 River Street · (831) 915-1821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Cruz
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1250 River Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1250 River St · Avail. Jul 1

$6,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
1250 River St Available 07/01/20 Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets. Hallway skylight. Washer & dryer, not coin operated. Dishwasher. Microwave. Refrigerator. 4 top stove w/ oven. 3 decks. 2 car garage. Additional off-street parking. Home pre-wired for the internet. One property line is the San Lorenzo River. Beautiful.

LEASE STARTS JULY 1st. NOT HOLDING UNTIL SEPTEMBER.

Lease is for 1 year.
First months rent, last months rent, and deposit (deposit is equal to one months rent) required for move in.

Credit check will be run.
If student, co-signer required and credit check will be run on co-signer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 River St have any available units?
1250 River St has a unit available for $6,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Cruz, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Cruz Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 River St have?
Some of 1250 River St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 River St currently offering any rent specials?
1250 River St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 River St pet-friendly?
No, 1250 River St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz.
Does 1250 River St offer parking?
Yes, 1250 River St does offer parking.
Does 1250 River St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 River St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 River St have a pool?
No, 1250 River St does not have a pool.
Does 1250 River St have accessible units?
No, 1250 River St does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 River St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 River St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1250 River St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Cypress Point
101 Felix St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Similar Pages

Santa Cruz 1 BedroomsSanta Cruz 2 Bedrooms
Santa Cruz Apartments with BalconySanta Cruz Apartments with Parking
Santa Cruz Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CA
Livermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAPacifica, CACastro Valley, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Los Gatos, CAMonterey, CAMenlo Park, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CASan Carlos, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Westside
Downtown Santa Cruz

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity