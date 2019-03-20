Amenities
1250 River St Available 07/01/20 Newer LARGE Duplex - Newer unit. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. First month, last month and deposit to move in. This unit is available July 1st amenities include: green construction (low energy usage). Large living space. Ceiling fans. Large closets. Hallway skylight. Washer & dryer, not coin operated. Dishwasher. Microwave. Refrigerator. 4 top stove w/ oven. 3 decks. 2 car garage. Additional off-street parking. Home pre-wired for the internet. One property line is the San Lorenzo River. Beautiful.
LEASE STARTS JULY 1st. NOT HOLDING UNTIL SEPTEMBER.
Lease is for 1 year.
First months rent, last months rent, and deposit (deposit is equal to one months rent) required for move in.
Credit check will be run.
If student, co-signer required and credit check will be run on co-signer.
No Pets Allowed
