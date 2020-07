Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub business center coffee bar bbq/grill sauna

The Oaks Apartments is located just minutes from Route 14 in Santa Clarita, CA. Relax in our resort style pool or enjoy a workout in our 24 hour fitness center. At The Oaks, enjoy features like NEST thermostats, large kitchens with breakfast bars, 9 foot ceilings, full size washer/dryer and garages. Residents can enjoy easy access to Placerita Canyon State Park and award winning schools.