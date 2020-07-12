AL
/
CA
/
santa clarita
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:11 PM

167 Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Santa ... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
18716 Vista Del Canon #F
18716 Vista Del Canon, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
Gated Newhall Condo For Rent In Vista Del Canon! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Sierra Highway and Via Princessa in the Gated Community of Vista Del Canon. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and 810 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Vista Ridge
25481 Cariz Street
25481 Cariz Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2266 sqft
25481 Cariz St - Amazing Vista Ridge home in Valencia! - This amazing Vista Ridge home in Valencia with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms in almost 2300 square feet of spacious living! If you want a beautiful open floor plan, and a large half-acre

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
American Beauty Gardenhomes
16735 Highfalls Street
16735 Highfalls Street, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1693 sqft
4 Bedroom 3 Bath House in Santa Clarita - This spacious two-story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home offers approx 1600 square feet of living space.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
26853 Claudette St
26853 Claudette Street, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1107 sqft
Beautiful Corner Upper Unit - Property Id: 310767 Coming soon! Completely renovated.. 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Plus Loft upper Unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25811 Tournament Road #H10
25811 Tournament Road, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
818 sqft
25811 Tournament Road #H10 Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! 1 Bedroom Condo in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway in the Valencia Fairways. This Condo offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 900 sq. ft of living space.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14806 Willow Glen Court
14806 Willow Glen Court, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2134 sqft
14806 Willow Glen Court Available 07/17/20 COMING SOON! Shadow Pines 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Canyon Country! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Soledad Canyon Road and Shadow Pines Boulevard in the Collage Community of Canyon Country.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Friendly Valley Country Club
19231 Avenue Of The Oaks
19231 Avenue of the Oaks, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
806 sqft
Friendly Valley Country Club, Retirement Community 55+ 24 Hour Security. Gated entrance with Attendant. Two Bedroom One Bath for IMMEDIATE Lease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Northridge Point
27500 Wellsley Way
27500 Wellsley Way, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2090 sqft
Perfect Northbridge Home with Association Pool, Spa and Club House in Perfect Valencia Cul De Sac Location-Large 4 Bedrooms + 3 Baths-Two Story Ceilings With Both Lower and Upper Picture Windows for Lots of Natural Light-Bright and Airy Open Floor

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
18838 Vista Del Canon #G
18838 Vista Del Canon, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
853 sqft
Gated Newhall Condo For Rent In Vista Del Canon! - Santa Clarita Rental located just off of Sierra Highway and Via Princessa in the gated Community of Vista Del Canon in Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 938 sq. ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Falcon Ridge
28488 Falcon Crest Drive
28488 Falcon Crest Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
3566 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedrooms, 3 Fall Baths Plus Loft and 3 Car Garage - Spacious Providence Canyon Crest Home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus loft, one bedroom downstairs and a 3 car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Valencia Northbridge
27502 Berkshire Hills Place
27502 Berkshire Hills Place, Santa Clarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
27502 Berkshire Hills Place Available 07/30/20 COMING SOON! Northbridge Community 5 Bedroom Rental Home in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Grandview Drive and Chadsford Drive in the Northbridge Community of Valencia.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28158 Shelter Cove Drive
28158 Shelter Cove Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1232 sqft
28158 Shelter Cove Drive Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON! Single-Story Home For Rent In Saugus - Santa Clarita Rental located near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Urbandale Road in Saugus.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
28032 Catherine Drive
28032 Catherine Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1160 sqft
28032 Catherine Drive Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom Rental Home in Canyon Country! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Sierra Highway and Mirror Way in the Solstice Community of Canyon Country. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23515 Lyons Ave # 250
23515 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Valencia Condo In A Prime Location! - Old Orchard Upper unit One Bedroom, One Bath Condo. Family Room/Kitchen combo. Wood laminate flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area. Large closet with mirrored wardrobe doors.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24505 Town Center #7103
24505 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
740 sqft
Condo for Rent in The Madison at Town Center! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in The Madison at Town Center. This home offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 740 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
29538 Big Bend
29538 Big Bend Place, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2588 sqft
Spacious, One-Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Beautiful Part of Santa Clarita - This spacious, one-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers 2588 living space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
27240 Luther Drive
27240 Luther Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
652 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 652; Parking: 2 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $1650.00; IMRID12168

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
27414 Sycamore Creek Drive
27414 Sycamore Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1238 sqft
Upgraded single story 3 BR 2 BA home with newer roof, new modern design flooring, newer paint throughout and newer fixtures that shows lite & bright and is a must see.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20402 Delight Street
20402 Delight Street, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1650 sqft
Great Ranch Styled 4 bedroom and 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood only blocks away form Rio Vista Elementary School. The home has been updated in recent years. In addition the home does have an office.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
24480 Main St
24480 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1277 sqft
Newhall Crossings Residences features 47 BRAND NEW, modern & luxurious apartments that have spacious floor plans with private balconies & views. Newhall Crossings offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments ranging from 918 to 1,519 square feet.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22953 Sycamore Creek
22953 Sycamore Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1378 sqft
Four Bedroom Single Story House in Valencia - **MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** NO MORE SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME Nicely remodeled one story home in Valencia.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
29002 Poppy Meadow Street
29002 Poppy Meadow Street, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1464 sqft
Now for Lease! Welcome to 29002 Poppy Meadow Street! Set on a peaceful street, located on a Flag lot is this stunning Canyon Country 2-story home is the perfect place for you and your family! The exterior presents a nicely landscaped yard (new

1 of 14

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
28093 Robin Avenue
28093 Robin Avenue, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
834 sqft
Bouquet Canyon Village Condo in Saugus! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Plum Canyon Road in the Bouquet Canyon Village Community of Saugus. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and 834 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25242 Atwood Boulevard
25242 Atwood Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
671 sqft
25242 Atwood Boulevard Available 07/15/20 Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Newhall! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lyons Avenue in the city of Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms and 671 sq. ft. of living space.
City Guide for Santa Clarita, CA

If you secretly harbor silver screen aspirations but can’t bear the thought of L.A.'s ungodly traffic, or perhaps you’ve simply had enough of it, Santa Clarita, California is the place for you. Located a blissful 45 minutes from Los Angeles, this recently incorporated suburb of 145,000 boasts a thriving movie and commercial industry. And hey, if the movie star thing doesn’t pan out, you can always find work at Six Flags Magic Mountain – the city’s largest employer. We know you’re ready for yo...

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Clarita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Santa Clarita, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Santa Clarita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSanta Clarita 3 BedroomsSanta Clarita Accessible ApartmentsSanta Clarita Apartments under $1,600Santa Clarita Apartments under $1,800Santa Clarita Apartments with BalconySanta Clarita Apartments with GarageSanta Clarita Apartments with GymSanta Clarita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSanta Clarita Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSanta Clarita Apartments with ParkingSanta Clarita Apartments with PoolSanta Clarita Apartments with Washer-DryerSanta Clarita Cheap PlacesSanta Clarita Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Clarita Furnished ApartmentsSanta Clarita Luxury PlacesSanta Clarita Pet Friendly PlacesSanta Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the CanyonsThe Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College