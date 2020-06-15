843 Weldon Road A - (A)

Amenities
Lease Special $500. Triple/MALE with its own private bathroom, balcony, and walk-in closet. This spacious and inviting 2,500 SF home features an open floor plan with a wonderful indoor/outdoor flow to the tropical inspired grounds. House is located on the beautiful Mesa, Santa Barbara and has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
You will also have access to our Beach City pool, brand new study hall, fitness center, game room, multi-sport court, bike share program, and much more!
Newly renovated
Laundry room
Spacious yard
Walking distance to SBCC Santa Barbara Community College Camp
Walking distance to the beach
Big Garage
Parking
This house is located on the beautiful Mesa and has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This house can hold 10 people.
