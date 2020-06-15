843 Weldon Road A - (A)

Amenities

Lease Special $500. Triple/MALE with its own private bathroom, balcony, and walk-in closet. This spacious and inviting 2,500 SF home features an open floor plan with a wonderful indoor/outdoor flow to the tropical inspired grounds. House is located on the beautiful Mesa, Santa Barbara and has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

You will also have access to our Beach City pool, brand new study hall, fitness center, game room, multi-sport court, bike share program, and much more!



This house is located on the beautiful Mesa and has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This house can hold 10 people.



