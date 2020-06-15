All apartments in Santa Barbara
843 Weldon Road A - (A)

843 Weldon Road · (805) 685-4115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

843 Weldon Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Alta Mesa

Price and availability

Lease Special $500. Triple/MALE with its own private bathroom, balcony, and walk-in closet. This spacious and inviting 2,500 SF home features an open floor plan with a wonderful indoor/outdoor flow to the tropical inspired grounds. House is located on the beautiful Mesa, Santa Barbara and has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
You will also have access to our Beach City pool, brand new study hall, fitness center, game room, multi-sport court, bike share program, and much more!

Newly renovated
Laundry room
Spacious yard
Walking distance to SBCC Santa Barbara Community College Camp
Walking distance to the beach
Big Garage
Parking
This house is located on the beautiful Mesa and has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This house can hold 10 people.

- Newly renovated
- Spacious yard
- Walking distance to SBCC & the Beach
- Spacious Garage
- Close to 101 freeway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Weldon Road A - (A) have any available units?
843 Weldon Road A - (A) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 843 Weldon Road A - (A) have?
Some of 843 Weldon Road A - (A)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Weldon Road A - (A) currently offering any rent specials?
843 Weldon Road A - (A) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Weldon Road A - (A) pet-friendly?
No, 843 Weldon Road A - (A) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 843 Weldon Road A - (A) offer parking?
Yes, 843 Weldon Road A - (A) does offer parking.
Does 843 Weldon Road A - (A) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Weldon Road A - (A) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Weldon Road A - (A) have a pool?
Yes, 843 Weldon Road A - (A) has a pool.
Does 843 Weldon Road A - (A) have accessible units?
No, 843 Weldon Road A - (A) does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Weldon Road A - (A) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 Weldon Road A - (A) has units with dishwashers.
Does 843 Weldon Road A - (A) have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 Weldon Road A - (A) does not have units with air conditioning.
