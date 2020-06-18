All apartments in Santa Barbara
601 E Victoria St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

601 E Victoria St

601 East Victoria Street · No Longer Available
Santa Barbara
Location

601 East Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
601 E Victoria St Available 08/20/20 Beautifully Restored Craftsman in the Lower Riviera! (Shorter term) - This property is available August 20th through October 11th. Only marketing through our website and MLS. Minimum 30 days stay and prefer at least 2 - 3 months.

This Historic Home was impeccably restored blending the 1917 Charm with tasteful modern updates. The kitchen has retro style stove & refrigerator, maple hardwood floors and a beautiful bathroom with marble countertops and a clawfoot tub. This home has a gorgeous wrap-around porch to enjoy Santa Barbara's beautiful weather while looking over a lush beautiful garden. This home is conveniently located within half a mile of State street and locations like Ca'Darios, Carlitos, Alameda Park, Jeanines and many more!

The owner keeps a personal vehicle in the driveway. Tenants may park behind it or on the street for parking.

Lease terms:
- Minimum 30 days, prefer at least 2 - 3 month booking. Available now through September
- The owner pays for a gardener and all utilities (internet no Cable TV)
- Strict no pet policy
- Co-signers are not accepted on this listing
- No smoking on the property

Must have renter's insurance (approximately $15 - 30/month) naming Landlord (owner) and Mike Richardson, Realtors (Property Manager) as an additional insured with a minimum liability coverage of $100,000.

Equal Housing Opportunity. All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or because all or part of applicant's income derives from any public assistance program.

In general, the landlord is looking for the following qualifications:

- Credit score of 675+
- Good credit history
- Clear source of monthly income
- References
- No smoking of any kind

The application fee is $40 and is non-refundable.

Please call Ashley at 805-965-4300 to schedule a showing or email her at Ashley@mrrealtors.com. We require a rental application for everyone over the age of 18. All applications are accepted electronically through our website www.mrrealtors.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 E Victoria St have any available units?
601 E Victoria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 601 E Victoria St have?
Some of 601 E Victoria St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 E Victoria St currently offering any rent specials?
601 E Victoria St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 E Victoria St pet-friendly?
No, 601 E Victoria St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 601 E Victoria St offer parking?
Yes, 601 E Victoria St does offer parking.
Does 601 E Victoria St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 E Victoria St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 E Victoria St have a pool?
No, 601 E Victoria St does not have a pool.
Does 601 E Victoria St have accessible units?
No, 601 E Victoria St does not have accessible units.
Does 601 E Victoria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 E Victoria St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 E Victoria St have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 E Victoria St does not have units with air conditioning.
