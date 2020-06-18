Amenities

601 E Victoria St Available 08/20/20 Beautifully Restored Craftsman in the Lower Riviera! (Shorter term) - This property is available August 20th through October 11th. Only marketing through our website and MLS. Minimum 30 days stay and prefer at least 2 - 3 months.



This Historic Home was impeccably restored blending the 1917 Charm with tasteful modern updates. The kitchen has retro style stove & refrigerator, maple hardwood floors and a beautiful bathroom with marble countertops and a clawfoot tub. This home has a gorgeous wrap-around porch to enjoy Santa Barbara's beautiful weather while looking over a lush beautiful garden. This home is conveniently located within half a mile of State street and locations like Ca'Darios, Carlitos, Alameda Park, Jeanines and many more!



The owner keeps a personal vehicle in the driveway. Tenants may park behind it or on the street for parking.



Lease terms:

- Minimum 30 days, prefer at least 2 - 3 month booking. Available now through September

- The owner pays for a gardener and all utilities (internet no Cable TV)

- Strict no pet policy

- Co-signers are not accepted on this listing

- No smoking on the property



Must have renter's insurance (approximately $15 - 30/month) naming Landlord (owner) and Mike Richardson, Realtors (Property Manager) as an additional insured with a minimum liability coverage of $100,000.



Equal Housing Opportunity. All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, age, or because all or part of applicant's income derives from any public assistance program.



In general, the landlord is looking for the following qualifications:



- Credit score of 675+

- Good credit history

- Clear source of monthly income

- References

- No smoking of any kind



The application fee is $40 and is non-refundable.



Please call Ashley at 805-965-4300 to schedule a showing or email her at Ashley@mrrealtors.com. We require a rental application for everyone over the age of 18. All applications are accepted electronically through our website www.mrrealtors.com.



No Pets Allowed



