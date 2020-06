Amenities

AVAILABLE TO RENT: SUMMER 2021: Fully furnished beautiful private estate on nearly 1.5 acres. Newly remodeled this year, this 3500 sq ft hacienda style home boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, pool, and tennis court. The indoor space, painted in shades of white, features wood floors, Moroccan and Indian rugs and modern art throughout. The house was designed for outdoor living and has an outstanding indoor outdoor flow. Rate may vary according to season.