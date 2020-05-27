All apartments in Santa Barbara
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:56 AM

3002 Sea Cliff

3002 Sea Cliff · (805) 698-8413
Location

3002 Sea Cliff, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Hope Ranch Bridle Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED. OCTOBER 1 THRU DECEMBER 31, 2020: Available for 30+ nights. Neighboring the prestigious community of Hope Ranch, ''Sea Cliff'' offers guests the true Santa Barbara dream lifestyle! This luxury home sits high on the bluff top just above Arroyo Burro Beach (the locals call Hendry's) with panoramic views of the ocean and islands. Recently remodeled by J. Grant Design Studio, this 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom modern masterpiece offers everything for the guest with impeccable taste. *** RATES DEPEND ON SEASON *** $18,000-22,000/per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Sea Cliff have any available units?
3002 Sea Cliff has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3002 Sea Cliff have?
Some of 3002 Sea Cliff's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Sea Cliff currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Sea Cliff isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Sea Cliff pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Sea Cliff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 3002 Sea Cliff offer parking?
No, 3002 Sea Cliff does not offer parking.
Does 3002 Sea Cliff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 Sea Cliff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Sea Cliff have a pool?
No, 3002 Sea Cliff does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Sea Cliff have accessible units?
No, 3002 Sea Cliff does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Sea Cliff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Sea Cliff has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Sea Cliff have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Sea Cliff does not have units with air conditioning.
