3002 Sea Cliff

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED. OCTOBER 1 THRU DECEMBER 31, 2020: Available for 30+ nights. Neighboring the prestigious community of Hope Ranch, ''Sea Cliff'' offers guests the true Santa Barbara dream lifestyle! This luxury home sits high on the bluff top just above Arroyo Burro Beach (the locals call Hendry's) with panoramic views of the ocean and islands. Recently remodeled by J. Grant Design Studio, this 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom modern masterpiece offers everything for the guest with impeccable taste. *** RATES DEPEND ON SEASON *** $18,000-22,000/per month