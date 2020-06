Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Quiet 2 Bedroom San Roque Condo - Available Now - 2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Patio with Serene Views

Secure Lock-Out Building w/ Parking Garage

Laundry Facilities in Basement

Condo is on the 1st Floor

Includes Water & Trash

NO PETS or CO-SIGNERS

Peabody/SB Jr. High/SB HS Districts



Please drive-by the property to ensure the area and building suits your needs.

If you would like to view the interior after driving by please contact us at (805) 682-8433 to schedule an appointment.



Gallagher Property Management

CALBRE# 00827584

(805) 682-8433



No Pets Allowed



