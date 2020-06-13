2424 Murrell Rd.

Amenities

Great Mesa Location Available Mid-June - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in desirable Mesa location! Front yard is enclosed with a white picket fence with great curb appeal. Bright and clean inside, including large backyard with built in brick BBQ, perfect for entertaining all year round!



Other features include:

New vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout (no carpet!)

Plenty of storage space and walk in closets in bedrooms

2 Car Garage with work bench and automatic door opener

Ideal location within walking distance to Douglas Preserve. Minutes to Hendry' Beach, Restaurants and Shopping.

Monroe Elementary School District; La Cumber Jr. High School; and Santa Barbara High School

Gardening Service included (every other week) with manual irrigation system



Renter's Insurance Required

Utilities Not Included

4 Person Maximum

Sorry, No Pets

No Guarantors or Co-Signers

Monthly Income Requirement: at least 3x monthly rent



Available for a 1-Year Lease beginning 6/10/20

Rent: $3,800/month

Security Deposit: $5,000



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view:

Call: 805-685-1850

E-mail: rentalteam@eipm.us.com



Properties managed by:

EIPM, Inc.

(Excellence in Property Management, Inc.)

851 Camino Pescasdero, Ste. #B

Goleta, CA 93117

Corporate BRE License ID #01949234



(RLNE4153922)