2424 Murrell Rd.

Amenities
Great Mesa Location Available Mid-June - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in desirable Mesa location! Front yard is enclosed with a white picket fence with great curb appeal. Bright and clean inside, including large backyard with built in brick BBQ, perfect for entertaining all year round!
Other features include:
New vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout (no carpet!)
Plenty of storage space and walk in closets in bedrooms
2 Car Garage with work bench and automatic door opener
Ideal location within walking distance to Douglas Preserve. Minutes to Hendry' Beach, Restaurants and Shopping.
Monroe Elementary School District; La Cumber Jr. High School; and Santa Barbara High School
Gardening Service included (every other week) with manual irrigation system
Renter's Insurance Required
Utilities Not Included
4 Person Maximum
Sorry, No Pets
No Guarantors or Co-Signers
Monthly Income Requirement: at least 3x monthly rent
Available for a 1-Year Lease beginning 6/10/20
Rent: $3,800/month
Security Deposit: $5,000
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view:
Call: 805-685-1850
E-mail: rentalteam@eipm.us.com
Properties managed by:
EIPM, Inc.
(Excellence in Property Management, Inc.)
851 Camino Pescasdero, Ste. #B
Goleta, CA 93117
Corporate BRE License ID #01949234
(RLNE4153922)