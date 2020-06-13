All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 2424 Murrell Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
2424 Murrell Rd.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2424 Murrell Rd.

2424 Murrell Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2424 Murrell Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93109
West Mesa

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great Mesa Location Available Mid-June - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom available in desirable Mesa location! Front yard is enclosed with a white picket fence with great curb appeal. Bright and clean inside, including large backyard with built in brick BBQ, perfect for entertaining all year round!

Other features include:
New vinyl plank flooring and tile throughout (no carpet!)
Plenty of storage space and walk in closets in bedrooms
2 Car Garage with work bench and automatic door opener
Ideal location within walking distance to Douglas Preserve. Minutes to Hendry' Beach, Restaurants and Shopping.
Monroe Elementary School District; La Cumber Jr. High School; and Santa Barbara High School
Gardening Service included (every other week) with manual irrigation system

Renter's Insurance Required
Utilities Not Included
4 Person Maximum
Sorry, No Pets
No Guarantors or Co-Signers
Monthly Income Requirement: at least 3x monthly rent

Available for a 1-Year Lease beginning 6/10/20
Rent: $3,800/month
Security Deposit: $5,000

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view:
Call: 805-685-1850
E-mail: rentalteam@eipm.us.com

Properties managed by:
EIPM, Inc.
(Excellence in Property Management, Inc.)
851 Camino Pescasdero, Ste. #B
Goleta, CA 93117
Corporate BRE License ID #01949234

(RLNE4153922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Murrell Rd. have any available units?
2424 Murrell Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 2424 Murrell Rd. have?
Some of 2424 Murrell Rd.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Murrell Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Murrell Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Murrell Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Murrell Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 2424 Murrell Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2424 Murrell Rd. does offer parking.
Does 2424 Murrell Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Murrell Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Murrell Rd. have a pool?
No, 2424 Murrell Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Murrell Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2424 Murrell Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Murrell Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Murrell Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Murrell Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2424 Murrell Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara Apartments with GarageSanta Barbara Apartments with Gym
Santa Barbara Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Isla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College