Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

225 E Cota

225 East Cota Street · (805) 698-8413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 East Cota Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Lower East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2002 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
bbq/grill
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. AVAILABLE: Now through January 17th AND March - December 2020. The Blue Door Retreat is a three story, 2 bed/ 2 bath home located conveniently near downtown Santa Barbara. Blue Door Retreat requires a stay of minimum 30 nights. Once inside the Blue Door Retreat, you are greeted with a vibrant parlor, complete with comfortable seating, desk, and wine fridge. Tucked behind the dividing wall is the first bedroom, outfitted with a California King and plenty of storage space. The first bathroom is on this level as well as a private outdoor patio featuring a seating area and built-in BBQ! Blue Door Retreat requires a stay of minimum 30 nights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 E Cota have any available units?
225 E Cota has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 E Cota have?
Some of 225 E Cota's amenities include patio / balcony, bbq/grill, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 E Cota currently offering any rent specials?
225 E Cota isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 E Cota pet-friendly?
No, 225 E Cota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 225 E Cota offer parking?
No, 225 E Cota does not offer parking.
Does 225 E Cota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 E Cota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 E Cota have a pool?
No, 225 E Cota does not have a pool.
Does 225 E Cota have accessible units?
No, 225 E Cota does not have accessible units.
Does 225 E Cota have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 E Cota does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 E Cota have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 E Cota does not have units with air conditioning.
