225 E Cota

patio / balcony bbq/grill furnished refrigerator

FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL. AVAILABLE: Now through January 17th AND March - December 2020. The Blue Door Retreat is a three story, 2 bed/ 2 bath home located conveniently near downtown Santa Barbara. Blue Door Retreat requires a stay of minimum 30 nights. Once inside the Blue Door Retreat, you are greeted with a vibrant parlor, complete with comfortable seating, desk, and wine fridge. Tucked behind the dividing wall is the first bedroom, outfitted with a California King and plenty of storage space. The first bathroom is on this level as well as a private outdoor patio featuring a seating area and built-in BBQ! Blue Door Retreat requires a stay of minimum 30 nights.