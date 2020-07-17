1039 Portesuello Ave

Amenities

This is a freshly furnished cottage with new flooring, all new furniture and appliances, new linens and towels. It is very private and conveniently located. Less than one mile from Cottage Hospital, half a mile to downtown, and 1.5 miles to beach. The cottage has a new 55-inch mounted flat screen smart tv, a new Cuisinart coffee maker, new toaster oven, and an apartment sized refrigerator. French doors leading to back yard and to patio with bistro furniture. Use of Green Egg barbecue for grilling. Washer-dryer on premises. Gated with three separate private entrances into unit.

No Pets Allowed



