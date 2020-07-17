All apartments in Santa Barbara
Find more places like 1039 Portesuello Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Barbara, CA
/
1039 Portesuello Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1039 Portesuello Ave

1039 Portesuello Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Barbara
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

1039 Portesuello Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Bel Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Newly furnished guest cottage - Property Id: 302012

This is a freshly furnished cottage with new flooring, all new furniture and appliances, new linens and towels. It is very private and conveniently located. Less than one mile from Cottage Hospital, half a mile to downtown, and 1.5 miles to beach. The cottage has a new 55-inch mounted flat screen smart tv, a new Cuisinart coffee maker, new toaster oven, and an apartment sized refrigerator. French doors leading to back yard and to patio with bistro furniture. Use of Green Egg barbecue for grilling. Washer-dryer on premises. Gated with three separate private entrances into unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302012
Property Id 302012

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Portesuello Ave have any available units?
1039 Portesuello Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Barbara, CA.
What amenities does 1039 Portesuello Ave have?
Some of 1039 Portesuello Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Portesuello Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Portesuello Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Portesuello Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Portesuello Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Barbara.
Does 1039 Portesuello Ave offer parking?
No, 1039 Portesuello Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1039 Portesuello Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 Portesuello Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Portesuello Ave have a pool?
No, 1039 Portesuello Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Portesuello Ave have accessible units?
No, 1039 Portesuello Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Portesuello Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Portesuello Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Portesuello Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 Portesuello Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Santa Barbara 1 BedroomsSanta Barbara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Barbara 3 BedroomsSanta Barbara Apartments with Garages
Santa Barbara Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CASanta Maria, CAGoleta, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CATaft, CAFord City, CALompoc, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAMoorpark, CA
Carpinteria, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAMontecito, CAIsla Vista, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College