All apartments in San Pasqual
Find more places like 402 Virginia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Pasqual, CA
/
402 Virginia Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:28 PM

402 Virginia Avenue

402 Virginia Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Pasqual
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

402 Virginia Ave, San Pasqual, CA 91107
San Marino

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming Spanish in a wonderful Pasadena neighborhood w/top quality materials and finishes and great outdoor spaces. Hacienda-style entry w/hand painted tiles and mahogany and wrought-iron door. Living room features barreled ceiling w/art lighting, crown moulding and fireplace flanked by French windows. Remodeled cook's kitchen with professional appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters, and breakfast nook. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated and include a spa tub. Another covered patio leads to the peaceful and private back yard with custom wooden gates, fountain, planters, pergola covered bench, and two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
402 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Pasqual, CA.
What amenities does 402 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 402 Virginia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
402 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 402 Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Pasqual.
Does 402 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 402 Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 402 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 402 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 402 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 402 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Madre Apartments
320 S Sierra Madre Blvd
San Pasqual, CA 91107

Similar Pages

San Pasqual 1 BedroomsSan Pasqual 2 Bedrooms
San Pasqual Apartments with GymSan Pasqual Apartments with Parking
San Pasqual Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CA
La Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles