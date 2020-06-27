402 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

Charming Spanish in a wonderful Pasadena neighborhood w/top quality materials and finishes and great outdoor spaces. Hacienda-style entry w/hand painted tiles and mahogany and wrought-iron door. Living room features barreled ceiling w/art lighting, crown moulding and fireplace flanked by French windows. Remodeled cook's kitchen with professional appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters, and breakfast nook. Both bathrooms have been beautifully updated and include a spa tub. Another covered patio leads to the peaceful and private back yard with custom wooden gates, fountain, planters, pergola covered bench, and two car garage.