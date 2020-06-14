/
furnished apartments
27 Furnished Apartments for rent in San Pablo, CA
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2031 Market Street Unit 116
2031 Market Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
691 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Chic, furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished), 1 bath condo home property rental located in San Pablo.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,455
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,988
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5906 Avila Street
5906 Avila Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard. Natalia Carney AMSI - REALTOR Gustavo Lopez 415-312-5017 glopez@amsiemail.com BRE# 018491 Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Available 07/18/20 El Cerrito hills 4b/3b beautiful landscape & views - Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayfront and Peninsula
10 Units Available
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,708
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,083
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Berkeley
18 Units Available
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,840
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,974
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Bayfront and Peninsula
19 Units Available
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$2,735
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,945
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1130 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Berkeley
21 Units Available
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,267
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Panoramic Hill
Contact for Availability
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Berkeley
6 Units Available
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,342
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,289
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Berkeley
2 Units Available
1519 Walnut St Apt 6
1519 Walnut Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,699
560 sqft
Move-in Special! $1000.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6 Captain Drive, #234
6 Captain Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1063 sqft
6 Captain Drive, #234 Available 07/01/20 Stunning view from this spacious 2/2 at resort-like Watergate! - Occupied until June 22nd and no in person showings allowed. Please see photos. Text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for more information.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clawson
1 Unit Available
1555 32nd Street, Unit 5
1555 32nd St, Oakland, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Chic and Upscale large 1 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms loft style residence in West Oakland near Emeryville border - Upscale Loft-style Condo in Oaklands Dogtown Art District near Emeryville in a gated community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront and Peninsula
1 Unit Available
6400 Christie Avenue #1108
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6400 Christie Avenue #1108 Available 06/15/20 Furnished 1/1 with great amenities and public transportation right out your door! - Fantastic ground floor 1 bedroom with an extra large patio available now.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Berkeley
4 Units Available
Casacedar.com Casa Cedar Berkeley Student Housing
2135 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
300 sqft
7 Bedrooms
$14,849
2699 sqft
Casa Cedar Berkeley Housing - www.casacedar.com - Is your group looking for a gorgeous house close to UC Berkeley, in the most yummy part of town -- the northside gourmet ghetto? Come live at Casa Cedar - www.casacedar.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
1846 Spruce Street Unit 1
1846 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Intimate, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in a Walkers Paradise and Bikers paradise rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
2704 Le Conte Ave Unit #4
2704 Le Conte Avenue, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
745 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Claremont Elmwood
1 Unit Available
2626 Etna Street Unit B
2626 Etna Street, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
500 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
632 Vallejo Street
632 Vallejo Street, Crockett, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/01/20 Room For Rent - Property Id: 17189 Fully furnished room with separate bathroom, in a lovely 3 bedroom home to share with two others. Looking for someone that is clean, reliable, likes animals as I have 2 small dogs and 1 cat.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2333 8th Street
2333 Eighth Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
645 sqft
Stunning furnished W/D in unit walk to campus - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Must see! Photos are current. Everything you need is in here.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1736 Addison St Uppr
1736 Addison Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
854 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished 2 bedroom house ready to move in on May 1, 2020. Enjoy a wonderful quiet and sunny spot hidden behind the main house close to downtown Berkeley. Walk to theater, movie houses, music venues and a plethora of restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
South Berkeley
1 Unit Available
1816 Woolsey Street - 2
1816 Woolsey Street, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
This clean and bright furnished studio unit is a walkers and bikers paradise. This home has an excellent walk score of 90 so daily errands don't require a car. The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher.
