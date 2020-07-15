/
3 bedroom apartments
68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Pablo, CA
San Pablo
106 Arcangel Way
106 Arcangel Way, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1492 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $0 Deposit w/ Good Credit & No Evictions - Property Id: 319428 Available 08/01/2020. This stylish 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom/2 car garage townhouse is located in a gated community in San Pablo.
San Pablo
2539 17th St.
2539 17th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in San Pablo - This 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Floors 2. Brand New Kitchen Counter Tops & Cabinets 3. New Stainless Steel Appliances 4. Small Bar Space overlooking the Living Room 5.
San Pablo
2826 12th Street
2826 12th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1255 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.
Iron Triangle
675 11th St
675 11th Street, Richmond, CA
Remodeled 5 Bedroom Richmond Home - This amazing 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath home features: 1. Hardwood Laminate throughout home 2. Completed remodeled Kitchen with Brand New Appliances & Cabinets 3. Large Living Room with Beautiful Marbled Fireplace 4.
Fairmede-Hilltop
2900 Shane Dr
2900 Shane Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1301 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Richmond Hilltop / Fairmede Area - 1. Fresh Paint Inside and Out 2. Beautiful Hardwood Floor throughout, Tiled Kitchen Floors & Baths 3. Open kitchen w/ Island features Brand New Cabinets 4.
2868 Hilltop Mall Rd, Richmond, CA 94806, USA
2868 Hilltop Mall Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1906 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5effcb9e1fa18777447fe930 Beautiful & light-filled 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths home ready to move in. Great location, directly across from Hilltop Mall.
Fairmede-Hilltop
2513 Moyers Road
2513 Moyers Road, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1122 sqft
Remodeled Hilltop College Rancher with Garage Parking - Details on our website.
North and East
559 41St St
559 41st Street, Richmond, CA
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome Home to this inviting 4 bedroom, 2 bath Tudor in super convenient location.
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,326
2052 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.
8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf9eeb48de136c05efc1f4 Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709
5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.
Cortez-Stege
420 S 24th Street
420 South 24th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Richmond City, recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home approximately 1200 SF! The home features fresh new paint, laminated floor throughout the entire home, 4 electric stove
Marina Bay
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804
1653 Northshore Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1901 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW.
Santa Fe
237 S 3rd Street
237 South 3rd Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1475 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT - Property Id: 54032 Close to transportation easy access to freeway close to Richmond bridge call between 9am and 8pm to schedule an appointment to see the place Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1748 Arlington Blvd
1748 Arlington Boulevard, El Cerrito, CA
1748 Arlington Blvd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home with excellent views ... DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS !! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage El Cerrito home with sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate and Bay Bridge, 2.
Richmond Annex
5838 Bayview Ave
5838 Bayview Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2434 sqft
Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - Great opportunity in the Richmond Annex area and El Cerrito border.County record shows 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.More bonus rooms garage converted into living space.
Thousand Oaks
643 Santa Rosa Ave
643 Santa Rosa Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
643 Santa Rosa Ave Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous North Berkeley 3 Bedroom - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bath home with stunning views. Located on a quiet street, in an ideal Thousand Oaks neighborhood! Walking distance to Solano Ave.
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito (PRICE REDUCTION) - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.
East Bluff
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.
25 Stratford Road
25 Stratford Road, Kensington, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath newly renovated Kensington view home. Located in the lower Kensington hills. Short walk to Colusa Circle shopping area. Restaurants and shopping close by on Solano Ave and Fairmont Ave. Sunday Kensington Farmers Market.
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Eastshore
4200 Potrero Ave #C
4200 Potrero Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1425 sqft
THREE BEDROOM IN A TRIPLEX - Property Id: 268272 3 Bedroom in a triplex, close to transportation, easy access to freeway, close to El Cerrito Del Norte Bart Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1744 Wesley Ave
1744 Wesley Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2320 sqft
3BD/2BA EL CERRITO BAY VIEW HOME! - Panoramic City and Bay Views (Bay Bridge and Gold Gate) You can see from Downtown Oakland to San Francisco and to Marin, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths over 2320 square feet large living room with fireplace, formal dining
