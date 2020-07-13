/
apartments with pool
38 Apartments for rent in San Pablo, CA with pool
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
San Pablo
Montoya Garden Apartments
5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
950 sqft
Located conveniently nearby Alvarado Park, Interstate 80 and Princeton Plaza, this community offers package service, on-site laundry facilities, pool and renters' insurance. Apartments feature balconies, hardwood flooring, window coverings and additional storage.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
13700 San Pablo
13700 San Pablo Avenue, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Alice Chen Lu - Agt: 510-685-0505 - Email: lu.alicechen@outlook.comPhone: 510-685-0505About 13700 San Pablo Ave San Pablo, CA 94806Renovated 741-sq.
Results within 1 mile of San Pablo
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,504
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Fairmede-Hilltop
Westridge at Hilltop Apartments
2490 Lancaster Dr, Richmond, CA
Studio
$1,430
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,549
475 sqft
Surround yourself with the natural beauty of the Bay at Westridge at Hilltop. With spacious floor plans ranging from studios to one-bedroom apartment homes, these pet-friendly apartments in Richmond have several options to suit your particular needs.
Results within 5 miles of San Pablo
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bay Side
Bayside
530 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near San Pablo Bay, I-80 and I-580. Energy-efficient appliances, upgraded flooring, on-site laundry and private patios. Pet-friendly community with pool, basketball court and children's play area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,764
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,675
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
3 Units Available
Bay Side
The Villas at Harbor Pointe
585 Sunnyview Dr, Pinole, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
936 sqft
Arrive home to The Villas at Harbor Pointe where sweeping bay views await you in a reserved hilltop setting. The Villas at Harbor Pointe offers a peaceful environment in historic Pinole.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1
5314 Ridgeview Circle, El Sobrante, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
821 sqft
5314 Ridgeview Cir. #1 Available 08/17/20 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! - 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in El Sobrante -- COMING SOON !!! -Ground floor unit. -Laundry hook-ups in unit for electric stackable set.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Bluff
1241 Marionola Way
1241 Marionola Way, Pinole, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome Features: 1. Brand New Hardwood Laminate throughout 2. Fresh Interior Paint 3. Updated Kitchen Counter 4. Washer/Dryer Included 5. Small Backyard Patio 6. Additional storage room 7.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
48 Schooner Ct
48 Schooner Court, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
997 sqft
Charming Two Bedrooms/Two Bathroom Condo in Richmond. 48 Schooner Ct is close to Armistice Brewing Company, Anh Restaurant & Bar, Marina Park, Point Isabel Regional Shoreline, Booker T. Anderson Jr. Park, John F.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
187 Bayside Ct
187 Bayside Court, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
771 sqft
187 Bayside Ct Available 06/06/20 Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! - Great 1 bed, 1 bath Condo in Richmond's Marina Bay Community -- COMING SOON !!! -Hardwood floors throughout, except for bedroom and
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
East Shore
535 Pierce St Apt#2207, Albany, CA
535 Pierce St, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1170 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER! Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
East Shore
535 Pierce St
535 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1170 sqft
TOM COBLE - 510-915-1615 - Welcome home! 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in Albany. Unit features laundry room inside the unit, wood burning fireplace and private balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
East Shore
555 Pierce St
555 Pierce Street, Albany, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1082 sqft
Zinat Herovi - Agt: 925-3813660 - Stunning 180 degree panoramic bay view from each room, , Golden Gate Bridge, down town SF. Corner unit on the 9th floor.
Results within 10 miles of San Pablo
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
3 Units Available
Longfellow
B3 Bakery Apartments
4600 Adeline St, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,550
771 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,151
936 sqft
Completed in October 2013 and located on a 1.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,145
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
Artistry Emeryville
6401 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$1,989
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, close to I-80 and BART. Residents enjoy communal parking, sauna, garage and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Central Emeryville
Parc on Powell
1333 Powell St, Emeryville, CA
Studio
$3,038
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,594
1121 sqft
Situated in the sought-after Golden Gate district, apartments here enjoy stunning views of the East Hills and San Francisco Bay. Rooms feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors, and community benefits include clubhouse and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
349 Units Available
Mosswood
The Skylyne at Temescal
3883 Turquoise Way, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,275
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,857
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,899
976 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now offering partially self-guided tours, by appointment only. Move-ins starting in August 2020. Schedule your tour today!
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
191 Units Available
Mosswood
MacArthur Commons
539 39th Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,345
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,735
1037 sqft
Our team is currently available for only self-guided and personalized virtual tours at this time
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bayfront and Peninsula
2 Commodore Drive #287
2 Commodore Drive, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Commodore Drive #287 Available 08/08/20 one Bedroom Condo Available at Watergate Complex in Emeryville! - Watergate is one of the best kept secrets in the East Bay Watergate is a waterfront country-club like lifestyle, situated on the Emeryville
