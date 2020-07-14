All apartments in Martinez
Muirwood Garden

620 Center Ave · (925) 854-5119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA 94553

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304B · Avail. Aug 29

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202A · Avail. Aug 20

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Unit 108C · Avail. Aug 17

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Muirwood Garden.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr laundry
hot tub
media room
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
trash valet
Muirwood Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans surrounded by serene park-like settings in the heart of Martinez. Muirwood Gardens is just minutes from shopping, dining, theaters, downtown, public transportation, freeway access and more. Our beautiful, one of kind apartment community features a luxurious heated pool and spa, 24-hour fitness, 24-hour laundry centers, covered assigned parking, Valet Living trash pickup and much more. Muirwood is not just a place to live, but a place to meet new people, build trusting relationships and share fun experiences. Find out why our staff members have received the GEMM awards the last 4 years running. We look forward to helping your Martinez apartment search end here at Muirwood Gardens. Relax- You’re Home!

**Online Applications will receive $200 dollars off total move in**
**Waiving Application Fees**
**$200 Security Deposits on Approved Credit**

Thank you for visiting www.muirwoodgardens.com

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water, Sewer, Trash: $96/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pet maximum
Dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 1 dog maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Max weight 25 lb each.
Cats
deposit: $300 for one cat, $500 for two cats
limit: 2 cat maximum
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Muirwood Garden have any available units?
Muirwood Garden has 3 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Muirwood Garden have?
Some of Muirwood Garden's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Muirwood Garden currently offering any rent specials?
Muirwood Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Muirwood Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, Muirwood Garden is pet friendly.
Does Muirwood Garden offer parking?
Yes, Muirwood Garden offers parking.
Does Muirwood Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, Muirwood Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Muirwood Garden have a pool?
Yes, Muirwood Garden has a pool.
Does Muirwood Garden have accessible units?
No, Muirwood Garden does not have accessible units.
Does Muirwood Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Muirwood Garden has units with dishwashers.
Does Muirwood Garden have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Muirwood Garden has units with air conditioning.
