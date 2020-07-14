Muirwood Garden

Amenities
Muirwood Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans surrounded by serene park-like settings in the heart of Martinez. Muirwood Gardens is just minutes from shopping, dining, theaters, downtown, public transportation, freeway access and more. Our beautiful, one of kind apartment community features a luxurious heated pool and spa, 24-hour fitness, 24-hour laundry centers, covered assigned parking, Valet Living trash pickup and much more. Muirwood is not just a place to live, but a place to meet new people, build trusting relationships and share fun experiences. Find out why our staff members have received the GEMM awards the last 4 years running. We look forward to helping your Martinez apartment search end here at Muirwood Gardens. Relax- You’re Home!
**Online Applications will receive $200 dollars off total move in**
**Waiving Application Fees**
**$200 Security Deposits on Approved Credit**
