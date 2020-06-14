/
36 Furnished Apartments for rent in Corte Madera, CA
Verified
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Results within 5 miles of Corte Madera
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
319 Marion Avenue
319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1738 sqft
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley.
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,950
3207 sqft
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
152 Barber Ave.
152 Barber Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2931 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated,Lovingly cared for.Best San Anselmo location! - VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Available July 1st, 2020.
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.
Country Club
1 Unit Available
371 Margarita Drive
371 Margarita Drive, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2700 sqft
Fully Furnished View Home in Country Club San Rafael -FOUNDATION - This fully FURNISHED (SHORT TERM) hillside home in the Upper Dominican/Country Club area of sunny San Rafael is available Now to end of OCTOBER 2019 ONLY!!! (Short term only,
Results within 10 miles of Corte Madera
Verified
$
Lower Pacific Heights
56 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,846
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,386
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,427
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
Marinwood
41 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,892
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified
North San Rafael Commercial Center
15 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,370
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Verified
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
$4,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified
Telegraph Hill
2 Units Available
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,595
712 sqft
Intellectuals and Italians made North Beach what it is today, one of the city’s most adored areas. Chianti and marinara are “Little Italy’s” original claim to fame, and the midcentury Beatnik movement cemented its counterculture icon status.
Verified
Russian Hill
5 Units Available
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,900
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
884 sqft
Cosmopolitan city-center homes, just off Route 101. Rooms have cable television and hardwood floors. Parking, garage and laundry facilities all located on site. Close to Russian Hill Park. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
Russian Hill
1 Unit Available
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$6,500
1045 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Wish you were here! Postcard-pretty Russian Hill has tons of personality. Binge-watch Hyde Street’s panoramic views of Alcatraz, both bridges and beyond. Next on the itinerary: Polk Street’s fine dining, cocktailing and shopping.
San Pablo
1 Unit Available
2031 Market Street Unit 116
2031 Market Ave, San Pablo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
691 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Chic, furnished (but can be rented as unfurnished), 1 bath condo home property rental located in San Pablo.
Polk Gulch
1 Unit Available
1504 Jackson Street #2
1504 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,495
1100 sqft
A Jewel To Call Home in Nob Hill-Furnished- 1-6 Month Lease Only - Luxury-Modern 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Top Floor Flat in Completely Renovated Edwardian Short Term Furnished Rental 1 - 6-month lease only.
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1443 Grant Ave. #2
1443 Grant Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
Available NOW! Furnished -1 Bedroom North Beach Condo- AMSI - Experience all that North Beach has to offer in this classic one bedroom suite. Built in 1915, this home has been thoughtfully updated and offers modern conveniences and classic charm.
Russian Hill
1 Unit Available
2555 Leavenworth
2555 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$5,151
672 sqft
Fully Furnished Serviced Apartment. Flexible Lease Terms. AMSI Furnished Select. Russian Hill - Experience all San Francisco has to offer in this well appointed Russian Hill fully furnished condo.
Polk Gulch
1 Unit Available
1618 Pacific Avenue #A
1618 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,995
Furnished 1bd, Centrally Located, W/D In Unit | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,995/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
1818 Broadway Street #401
1818 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
700 sqft
Spacious Pacific Heights 1 bedroom Condo with balcony! - Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VNUUgHusCbp&mls=1 Available furnished or Unfurnished Comfort awaits you at this comfortable Pac Heights 1 bedroom condominium.
Union Street
1 Unit Available
2922 Gough Street
2922 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,815
Fully Furnished Serviced Apartment. Flexible Lease Terms. AMSI Furnished Select. Cow Hollow. - Spacious top floor flat, recently renovated and redecorated. It offers 2 large bedrooms with 1.
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
1688 Pine St. #E702
1688 Pine Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
960 sqft
It is time to Live in Style at The Rockwell: 2BR/2BA with Private Deck and Parking- AMSI - It's time for you to enjoy this luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 baths at the Rockwell.
Nob Hill
1 Unit Available
1310 Jones #601
1310 Jones Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,549
1500 sqft
BEST VIEWS IN SF! Spacious, valet parking, 24/7 doorman, pet friendly, walk to financial district, China Town, North Beach and Polk Gulch. PET FRIENDLY! - If you like to entertain and wow your guests with stunning views, this is the place for you.
Telegraph Hill
1 Unit Available
382 Green Street #5
382 Green St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
Furnished Charming Flat in Telegraph Hill | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property. PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,795/mo. Security Deposit: 1.
