furnished apartments
140 Furnished Apartments for rent in Richmond, CA
Marina Bay
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804
1653 Northshore Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1901 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW.
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,763
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,681
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf9eeb48de136c05efc1f4 Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.
San Pablo
2826 12th Street
2826 12th Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1255 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
Downtown Berkeley
Varsity Berkeley
2024 Durant Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$3,182
478 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,210
1078 sqft
Residents can enjoy washer and dryer, Wi-Fi and dishwashers in every unit. The community features luxurious amenities like rooftop terrace, resident lounge and courtyard. Conveniently located just steps from UC Berkeley and downtown shops.
Bayfront and Peninsula
AVE Emeryville
5684 Bay St, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,756
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,328
1156 sqft
AVE Emeryville at Bay Street's luxury apartments offer the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Bayfront and Peninsula
Avalon Public Market
6301 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,145
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1134 sqft
Avalon Public Market is a pet friendly and smoke free community offering furnished and unfurnished studio, one, two and three bedroom layouts.
Downtown Berkeley
Berkeley Central
2055 Center St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
1082 sqft
Luxury apartments in extremely walkable neighborhood. Community amenities include clubhouse, parking, bike storage and business center. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
West Berkeley
1122U
1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
Studio
$2,545
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,425
1005 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Panoramic Hill
Warring Street Apartments
2461 Warring St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
934 sqft
Located in downtown Berkeley, residents at Warring Street Apartments can walk to the University of California. Laundry services and garage parking located on the site. Apartments come with wall-to-wall carpets and granite countertops.
135 Avenida Miraflores
135 Avenida Miraflores, Tiburon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3211 sqft
135 Avenida Miraflores Available 08/01/20 TIBURON: Gorgeous Two Story Home with Spacious Floor Plan & Yard - Experience the best of Marin in this stunning Tiburon home. 135 Avenida Miraflores offers 4 bedrooms plus a bonus area, family room, and 3.
West Berkeley
2016 9th St
2016 Ninth Street, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Upstairs Home - Property Id: 272951 Available from June 15, 2020 through April 31, 2021. The spacious, furnished home includes three bedrooms, all with queen sized beds.
West Berkeley
1948 8th Street Unit 1
1948 8th St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.
325 Vaqueros Avenue Rodeo Unit C
325 Vaqueros Avenue, Rodeo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
876 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pleasant, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Rodeo neighborhood in Contra Costa, CA. Just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Hercules.
Central Berkeley
1744 Cedar St
1744 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1400 sqft
1744 Cedar St Available 09/01/20 Charming N. Berkeley Brown Shingle Craftsman - Charming N. Berkeley brown shingle craftsman All original brown wood trim in the front hall, living and dining room.
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
90 Lyford Dr. #7 Available 08/15/20 Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
South Berkeley
1844 Dwight way (upper level left unit) @ MLK upper left
1844 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,695
645 sqft
Unit upper left Available 07/18/20 Stunning Upper unit, w/d in unit & one parking - Property Id: 92796 Stunning fully-furnished apartment in a nice neighborhood near downtown Berkeley Bart station/ UC campus. Everything you need is in here.
South Berkeley
2925 Wheeler Street Unit 1
2925 Wheeler St, Berkeley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Bayfront and Peninsula
6400 Christie Avenue, Unit 3303
6400 Christie Avenue, Emeryville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
903 sqft
Lovely and FURNISHED 2 bedroom 2 bath with a view at Bridgewater in Emeryville! - 6400 Christie Ave #3303 Emeryville, CA 94608 Please text Christine @ 917-318-8878 for viewing information.
Northside
1715 Spruce Street Unit 4
1715 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Classic, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Northside Berkeley neighborhood.
Northside
1846 Spruce Street Unit 1
1846 Spruce St, Berkeley, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Intimate, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom Apartment home property rental in a Walker’s Paradise and Biker’s paradise rated Northside neighborhood in Berkeley.
Central Emeryville
1500 Park Ave
1500 Park Avenue, Emeryville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
1181 sqft
This gorgeous, fully-furnished, 1400 square foot, first-floor loft is appropriately named "Sanctuary 109".
Country Club
371 Margarita Drive
371 Margarita Drive, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
2700 sqft
Fully Furnished View Home in Country Club San Rafael -FOUNDATION - This fully FURNISHED (SHORT TERM) hillside home in the Upper Dominican/Country Club area of sunny San Rafael is available Now to end of OCTOBER 2019 ONLY!!! (Short term only,
Longfellow
1007 41st Street
1007 41st Street, Oakland, CA
Studio
$2,400
576 sqft
Available NOW! The perfect work-from-home sanctuary! Private, corner unit, light-filled Studio Loft that feels like a house.
