Last updated July 25 2020 at 3:56 AM

92 Apartments for rent in San Pablo, CA with garages

1 of 4

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
106 Arcangel Way
106 Arcangel Way, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1492 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $0 Deposit w/ Good Credit & No Evictions - Property Id: 319428 Available 08/01/2020. This stylish 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom/2 car garage townhouse is located in a gated community in San Pablo.

1 of 15

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
San Pablo
223 Santa Barbara
223 Santa Barbara Street, San Pablo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
Beautiful 3 Story Home in Gated Complex..... - Welcome to the Abella Gated Community, This 3 story, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car garage with laminate flooring throughout the house.
Results within 1 mile of San Pablo
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 25 at 03:41 AM
10 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,106
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a

1 of 15

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
North and East
610 27th st
610 27th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1009 sqft
Cute 2 bed/1 bath home in North and East Richmond.

1 of 13

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo. -Move-in special! $500.

1 of 24

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
5342 Gallery Ct
5342 Gallery Court, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1826 sqft
5342 Gallery Ct Available 08/08/20 Newer Two Story Single Family Home - Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom detached home in the very new, safe, and quiet Country Club Villas neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of San Pablo
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 25 at 03:40 AM
$
10 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,843
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 25 at 03:41 AM
$
30 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,507
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,738
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1111 sqft
Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront. These brand new luxury apartments for rent in Hercules, CA are tremendously inviting.

1 of 8

Last updated July 25 at 07:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe
253 South 8th Street
253 South 8th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
This secure lower level apartment has 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath. A super big eat-in Kitchen with access to a semi private back porch. This unit also has its own private detached garage, is freshly painted.

1 of 21

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinole Valley
2964 Estates Avenue
2964 Estates Avenue, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1242 sqft
***COMING SOON*** Stokley Properties Presents 2964 Estates Ave. in Pinole. - TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT: ASSISTANT PROPERTY MANAGER Karen Alcaraz 925-658-1415 X14 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse in Pinole.

1 of 12

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
North and East
3211 Nevin Ave
3211 Nevin Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
855 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has lots of charm. As you enter, you will see the many extra touches that make a house feel like a home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
27 Breakers Blvd
27 Breakers Boulevard, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Available 08/01/20 Bayfront 3 Bed, 2.5 Ba Home w/ EV charging station - Property Id: 317389 Privately located inside a gated community facing the Bay Trail, this 3 bed, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Thousand Oaks
643 Santa Rosa Ave
643 Santa Rosa Avenue, Berkeley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
Gorgeous North Berkeley 3 Bedroom - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 bath home with stunning views. Located on a quiet street, in an ideal Thousand Oaks neighborhood! Walking distance to Solano Ave.

1 of 11

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
1653 Northshore Dr, Richmond, CA 94804
1653 Northshore Drive, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1901 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef782774299601193fe5e08 Available NOW.

1 of 18

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf9eeb48de136c05efc1f4 Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.

1 of 19

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito (PRICE REDUCTION) - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.

1 of 17

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,599
1408 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 37

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Cortez-Stege
420 S 24th Street
420 South 24th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home - 3 Bed 2 Bath - Richmond City, recently remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Family Home approximately 1200 SF! The home features fresh new paint, laminated floor throughout the entire home, 4 electric stove

1 of 12

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
1744 Wesley Ave
1744 Wesley Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2320 sqft
3BD/2BA EL CERRITO BAY VIEW HOME! - Panoramic City and Bay Views (Bay Bridge and Gold Gate) You can see from Downtown Oakland to San Francisco and to Marin, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths over 2320 square feet large living room with fireplace, formal dining

1 of 1

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Point Richmond
10 Santa Fe Ave
10 Santa Fe Avenue, Richmond, CA
Studio
$2,500
1400 sqft
Spectacular Office Space - Sunny and Modern loft/office space with open floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, with open beamed trussed ceiling, kitchen/lab area and a private office space.

1 of 29

Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Tara Hills
409 Dursey Dr
409 Dursey Drive, Pinole, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Pinole w/ Gym + Pool! - The 2 Bedroom 2 Bath home features: 1 .New Carpet Throughout home 2. Living Room with Tall Ceilings and Fireplace 3. Updated Kitchen Appliances 4.

1 of 16

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
1748 Arlington Blvd
1748 Arlington Boulevard, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2247 sqft
1748 Arlington Blvd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home with excellent views ... DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS !! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage El Cerrito home with sweeping views of the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate and Bay Bridge, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 24 at 09:16 AM
1 Unit Available
North and East
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home in Downtown Richmond..

1 of 21

Last updated July 25 at 06:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Richmond Annex
5838 Bayview Ave
5838 Bayview Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2434 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - Great opportunity in the Richmond Annex area and El Cerrito border.County record shows 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.More bonus rooms garage converted into living space.
City Guide for San Pablo, CA

Greetings, ladies and gents, and welcome to your San Pablo, California apartment hunting headquarters! Located in Contra Costa County, one mile north of Richmond and 11 from big sister Oakland, San Pablo lays claim to some of the most affordable rental properties in the Bay Area. Are you looking to land the apartment of your dreams in San Pablo? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this nifty little apartment guide beholds the perfect San Pablo, California rental...

Apartments in San Pablo run the gamut from cheap to luxurious, giving a variety of options. You’ll be glad to know you can find a plethora of quality one bedroom rentals and studio apartments for rent in the $800 - $900 range. Spacious (1,000-plus square foot) luxury apartments in San Pablo usually cost $1,300 or more and come equipped with dynamite amenities, including in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, vaulted ceilings, clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, fireplaces, and complementary Wi-Fi. Waiting lists are extremely rare, and move-in specials pop up frequently. So, feel free to shop the market leisurely before signing the dotted line on an apartment lease.

Boasting a variety of outdoors attractions, tourist hotspots, historic sites and museums, and unique eateries, San Pablo is a city that has much more going for it than super sweet apartment rental deals. Factor in easy access to the rest of the Bay Area's legit public transportation system, and we get the feeling it won’t take long for you to feel right at home in San Pablo!

Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in San Pablo, CA

San Pablo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

