/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM
134 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Civic Center
18 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South of Market
15 Units Available
Wilson Building
973 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,449
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,899
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy many great on-site amenities, such as the rooftop lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, dog park and more. Property sits in the heart of San Francisco surrounded by City Hall, Financial District and Union Square.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Nob Hill
4 Units Available
795 PINE
795 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments in iconic Nob Hill. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, expansive windows. Cable included. Victorian-era building on transit lines. Access to Financial District, Union Square, shopping, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
South Beach
93 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,711
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
44 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,444
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,689
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
56 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,846
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,386
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,427
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lower Nob Hill
2 Units Available
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
753 sqft
Pet-friendly building with internet access, elevator, and all utilities included, even cable! Furnished apartments feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, and in-unit laundry. On public transit routes. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Near St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
$4,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Alamo Square
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
109 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Cathedral Hill
6 Units Available
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,895
448 sqft
Traditional homes in the beating heart of San Francisco's Cathedral Hill. Close to Lafayette Park, San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge. Furnished apartments have cable television. On-site laundry and elevator. Internet access.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
845 CALIFORNIA
845 California St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,200
490 sqft
Furnished apartments. Granite countertops, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, elevator and a pet-friendly environment. Near Willy "Woo Woo" Park, Union Square Park and the Pacific Union Club.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Nob Hill
1 Unit Available
737 PINE
737 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,595
455 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Huntington Park and Grace Cathedral. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, laundry services and a garage. These are updated appliances with hardwood floors and modern appliances. Available furnished.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 5 at 02:52am
Western Addition
2 Units Available
NoPa
1856 Mcallister Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
112 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Now available in NoPa! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our NoPa community could soon be your new home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 26 at 07:41pm
North Beach
3 Units Available
North Beach
6 Nottingham Place, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
90 sqft
This community is situated on a quiet alley where North Beach intersects the Financial District and Chinatown.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Telegraph Hill
2 Units Available
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,595
712 sqft
Intellectuals and Italians made North Beach what it is today, one of the city’s most adored areas. Chianti and marinara are “Little Italy’s” original claim to fame, and the midcentury Beatnik movement cemented its counterculture icon status.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Russian Hill
5 Units Available
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,900
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
884 sqft
Cosmopolitan city-center homes, just off Route 101. Rooms have cable television and hardwood floors. Parking, garage and laundry facilities all located on site. Close to Russian Hill Park. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Russian Hill
1 Unit Available
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$6,500
1045 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Wish you were here! Postcard-pretty Russian Hill has tons of personality. Binge-watch Hyde Street’s panoramic views of Alcatraz, both bridges and beyond. Next on the itinerary: Polk Street’s fine dining, cocktailing and shopping.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tenderloin
8 Units Available
The Cornelia Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
641 O Farrell St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,400
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,025
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
818 sqft
Located in Downtown between Union Square and Civic Center. Two elevators for convenience. Furnished units with hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Walk to BART station and the financial district.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tenderloin
4 Units Available
Taylor Suites - Furnished Short-Term Rental
250 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,350
325 sqft
Great location in the heart of Downtown San Francisco. Furnished units with hardwood floors, Victorian architectural details, electric heat, high ceilings, elevator access, and basic cable.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lower Haight
1 Unit Available
139 Scott St.
139 Scott Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
400 sqft
This spacious, furnished Jr. one bedroom home is located on a prime block in the Duboce Triangle neighborhood. It has an open layout and is smartly laid out to maximize the space.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Lower Haight
1 Unit Available
770 Haight St.
770 Haight Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
1500 sqft
Located right in the center of San Francisco this furnished flat has beautifully maintained period details with the modern conveniences of a newly renovated kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
319 Marion Avenue
319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1738 sqft
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley.
Similar Pages
Tiburon 1 BedroomsTiburon 2 BedroomsTiburon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTiburon 3 BedroomsTiburon Apartments with Balcony
Tiburon Apartments with GarageTiburon Apartments with GymTiburon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTiburon Apartments with ParkingTiburon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA