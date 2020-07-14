Montoya Garden Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments guest parking package receiving

Centrally located in San Pablo, Montoya Garden Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect combination of comfort and convenience and all the best of affordable Bay Area living. Montoya Garden offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with luxury features such as colorful accent walls, plush carpeting and floor-to-ceiling windows to brighten up every room of your new home. At Montoya Garden youre connected to family, friends and all the best of the Bay Area.