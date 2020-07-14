All apartments in San Pablo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 AM

Montoya Garden Apartments

5005 Montoya Ave · (510) 756-5834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5005 Montoya Ave, San Pablo, CA 94805
San Pablo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$1,945

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 74 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 84 · Avail. now

$1,985

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,145

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 57 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,165

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 75 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,410

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montoya Garden Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
package receiving
Centrally located in San Pablo, Montoya Garden Apartment Homes provides you with the perfect combination of comfort and convenience and all the best of affordable Bay Area living. Montoya Garden offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with luxury features such as colorful accent walls, plush carpeting and floor-to-ceiling windows to brighten up every room of your new home. At Montoya Garden youre connected to family, friends and all the best of the Bay Area.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $39 per adult applicant
Deposit: $600 (studio & one bedroom) $700 (two bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit: $400
fee:
limit: 2 Max
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions. Please cal community for more details.
Parking Details: Assigned carport parking.
Storage Details: Additional storage for each apartment at no additional charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montoya Garden Apartments have any available units?
Montoya Garden Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Montoya Garden Apartments have?
Some of Montoya Garden Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montoya Garden Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Montoya Garden Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montoya Garden Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Montoya Garden Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Montoya Garden Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Montoya Garden Apartments offers parking.
Does Montoya Garden Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Montoya Garden Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Montoya Garden Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Montoya Garden Apartments has a pool.
Does Montoya Garden Apartments have accessible units?
No, Montoya Garden Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Montoya Garden Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Montoya Garden Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Montoya Garden Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Montoya Garden Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
