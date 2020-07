Amenities

This South Facing Single Family Home Located On Nice Street And Neighborhood, Has Master Suite Plus 2 Bedrooms, (Total 3 Bedrooms 2.75 Baths). Living Room, Family Room With Wet Bar, Formal Dinning Room And Individual Laundry Room Next To The Kitchen. Plantation Wood Shutter, Central Air, Hardwood Floor in Living Room and Dinning Room, Large Backyard, Swing Set, Good for Kids Playing And Entertainment. Close to San Marino High School.