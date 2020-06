Amenities

San Marino Single Family House in San Marino School district . Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Huge lot with a pool! Central Air, hardwood floor throughout 3 bedrooms and living room and dining room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are available to use but no warranty. 2 car detached garage with auto opener. The 3rd bedroom can be used as family room with view of the back yard & pool.