San Marino, CA
2000 Lorain Road
Last updated September 25 2019

2000 Lorain Road

2000 Lorain Road · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Lorain Road, San Marino, CA 91108
San Marino

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming newly renovated 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom home located on a beautiful tree lined street in the heart of San Marino. It features a great floor plan with abundant nature light in all rooms of the house. The front door opens to a bright and cozy Living Room. Updated Kitchen opens to the Dining Room. The Kitchen equipped with stainless appliances, granite counter top and lots of counter spaces. The Spacious Master Suite is brand new addition with huge walk-in closet, and beautiful master bathroom. Two other good sized en-suite bedrooms. Indoor Laundry area. Copper plumbing, updated electrical panel, crown moldings, recessed lighting and hardwood floor. Detached 2-car Garage. Two zoned Central A/C and two Water Heaters. The spacious backyard is great for outdoor entertaining. Centrally located near parks, schools, shopping centers and supermarkets. Walking distance to Valentine Elementary School and Huntington Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Lorain Road have any available units?
2000 Lorain Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marino, CA.
What amenities does 2000 Lorain Road have?
Some of 2000 Lorain Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Lorain Road currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Lorain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Lorain Road pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Lorain Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marino.
Does 2000 Lorain Road offer parking?
Yes, 2000 Lorain Road offers parking.
Does 2000 Lorain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Lorain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Lorain Road have a pool?
No, 2000 Lorain Road does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Lorain Road have accessible units?
No, 2000 Lorain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Lorain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Lorain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Lorain Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2000 Lorain Road has units with air conditioning.
