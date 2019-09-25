2000 Lorain Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming newly renovated 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom home located on a beautiful tree lined street in the heart of San Marino. It features a great floor plan with abundant nature light in all rooms of the house. The front door opens to a bright and cozy Living Room. Updated Kitchen opens to the Dining Room. The Kitchen equipped with stainless appliances, granite counter top and lots of counter spaces. The Spacious Master Suite is brand new addition with huge walk-in closet, and beautiful master bathroom. Two other good sized en-suite bedrooms. Indoor Laundry area. Copper plumbing, updated electrical panel, crown moldings, recessed lighting and hardwood floor. Detached 2-car Garage. Two zoned Central A/C and two Water Heaters. The spacious backyard is great for outdoor entertaining. Centrally located near parks, schools, shopping centers and supermarkets. Walking distance to Valentine Elementary School and Huntington Middle School.